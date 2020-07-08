176 S. Lemon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming craftsman home located in the highly desirable Old Town Orange Historical District - This charming craftsman home boasts 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite countertops, New Stove, New Microwave, and the original restored cabinets. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the home with crown molding and updated bathrooms. Large basement with lots of storage space. The large backyard is lush with grass and mature fruit trees. Located within walking distance to Chapman University, Orange Circle shops, and restaurants in Old Town Orange . Gardener included in rent. Students welcome and may apply with one parent guarantor.



(RLNE2739853)