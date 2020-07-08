All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

176 S. Lemon Street

176 South Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

176 South Lemon Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming craftsman home located in the highly desirable Old Town Orange Historical District - This charming craftsman home boasts 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite countertops, New Stove, New Microwave, and the original restored cabinets. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the home with crown molding and updated bathrooms. Large basement with lots of storage space. The large backyard is lush with grass and mature fruit trees. Located within walking distance to Chapman University, Orange Circle shops, and restaurants in Old Town Orange . Gardener included in rent. Students welcome and may apply with one parent guarantor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 S. Lemon Street have any available units?
176 S. Lemon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 S. Lemon Street have?
Some of 176 S. Lemon Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 S. Lemon Street currently offering any rent specials?
176 S. Lemon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 S. Lemon Street pet-friendly?
No, 176 S. Lemon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 176 S. Lemon Street offer parking?
No, 176 S. Lemon Street does not offer parking.
Does 176 S. Lemon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 S. Lemon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 S. Lemon Street have a pool?
No, 176 S. Lemon Street does not have a pool.
Does 176 S. Lemon Street have accessible units?
No, 176 S. Lemon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 176 S. Lemon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 S. Lemon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

