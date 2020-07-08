All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1618 East Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1618 East Washington Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

1618 East Washington Avenue

1618 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1618 East Washington Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single-story, 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home with lots of upgrades throughout. This attractive home has fresh paint, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and bathroom upgrades. The 2-car garage is drywall finished with epoxy flooring. Tranquil new landscaping in the front and backyard. Inviting and private backyard would be great for entertaining friends and family. Wonderful neighborhood with easy access to the 5 and 55 Freeways. Close to Old Town Orange, Chapman University, shops, and great restaurants. This home is ready to move-in! Excellent credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 East Washington Avenue have any available units?
1618 East Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 East Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1618 East Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 East Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1618 East Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 East Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1618 East Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1618 East Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1618 East Washington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1618 East Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 East Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 East Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1618 East Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1618 East Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1618 East Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 East Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 East Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles