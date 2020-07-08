1618 East Washington Avenue

Amenities

Charming single-story, 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home with lots of upgrades throughout. This attractive home has fresh paint, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and bathroom upgrades. The 2-car garage is drywall finished with epoxy flooring. Tranquil new landscaping in the front and backyard. Inviting and private backyard would be great for entertaining friends and family. Wonderful neighborhood with easy access to the 5 and 55 Freeways. Close to Old Town Orange, Chapman University, shops, and great restaurants. This home is ready to move-in! Excellent credit a must.