1333 E Lomita Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Beautifully updated single home in outstanding Old Town Orange location! This charming, light and bright home has been lovingly updated and beautifully maintained. The curb appeal is outstanding including newer paint, roof, lawn, and brick lined driveway with planters and front porch. The home features a large dining room and generous living room with fireplace which opens to the large yard with a huge covered redwood deck, plus large avocado tree, lush landscaping and huge grass area. There is also a fire pit area and swing!. The large open kitchen features updated appliances including a gas stove, built in microwave and oven, and dishwasher, tile counters and an abundance of storage in a walk in pantry as well as a large storage room or study off of the kitchen. The home features, newer dual paned windows, newer A/C and furnace, crown moldings, recessed lighting, natural HARDWOOD floors that were recently refinished, new door hardware, and plantation shutters. The home features three nice sized bedrooms with crown moldings, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters. There is a newer updated master bath and shower, plus a large secondary bath. This home is located in a great neighborhood and a short walk to grocery and other stores. Please call Lynne Curren at 949-633-3337 for more information or to see this lovely home.