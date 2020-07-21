All apartments in Orange
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

1333 E Lomita Avenue

1333 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1333 East Lomita Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Beautifully updated single home in outstanding Old Town Orange location! This charming, light and bright home has been lovingly updated and beautifully maintained. The curb appeal is outstanding including newer paint, roof, lawn, and brick lined driveway with planters and front porch. The home features a large dining room and generous living room with fireplace which opens to the large yard with a huge covered redwood deck, plus large avocado tree, lush landscaping and huge grass area. There is also a fire pit area and swing!. The large open kitchen features updated appliances including a gas stove, built in microwave and oven, and dishwasher, tile counters and an abundance of storage in a walk in pantry as well as a large storage room or study off of the kitchen. The home features, newer dual paned windows, newer A/C and furnace, crown moldings, recessed lighting, natural HARDWOOD floors that were recently refinished, new door hardware, and plantation shutters. The home features three nice sized bedrooms with crown moldings, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters. There is a newer updated master bath and shower, plus a large secondary bath. This home is located in a great neighborhood and a short walk to grocery and other stores. Please call Lynne Curren at 949-633-3337 for more information or to see this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 E Lomita Avenue have any available units?
1333 E Lomita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 E Lomita Avenue have?
Some of 1333 E Lomita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 E Lomita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 E Lomita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 E Lomita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1333 E Lomita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1333 E Lomita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1333 E Lomita Avenue offers parking.
Does 1333 E Lomita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 E Lomita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 E Lomita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 E Lomita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 E Lomita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 E Lomita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 E Lomita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 E Lomita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
