1319 N Navarro Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Level Family Home situated on a Cul-De-Sac in the East Orange Foothills between Villa Park & Orange Park Acres. This Super Clean 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath was recently upgraded to include, Porcelain Tile Wood Flooring, Textured Ceilings, New Interior Doors, New Carpet & Paint, and Ceiling Fans. Kitchen opens to the Family Room where you can see the glow of the Gas Fireplace while cooking. Kitchen comes equipped with Newer Tile Counters, Bay Window, Large Pantry, Skylights, New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Slide-In Range, and Microwave. Additional Rooms include, Formal Dining and Living Rooms. Master Ensuite boasts a jetted Jacuzzi Tub, Double Sinks, and a huge Walk-In-Closet. Hall Bath is equipped with a custom Walk-In Shower. Wait...there's more, Inside Laundry with Washer & Dryer, 3-Car Garage with Workbench and Overhead Storage, and RV or Boat Parking on the Side Yard. This home has tons of Storage Space and an Outdoor Patio & Cover for entertaining guests. Home sits on a very Large Lot with Grass, Trees, and Lovely Landscape. Gardener to be provided by Landlord. Walk your kids to Linda Vista Elementary and hike the nearby trails. Enjoy life in the foothills of East Orange! Call your Realtor or the Listing Agent @ 714-833-2953 for a private showing today...this one will not last long!