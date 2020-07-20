All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:15 PM

1319 N Navarro Place

1319 North Navarro Place · No Longer Available
Location

1319 North Navarro Place, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Level Family Home situated on a Cul-De-Sac in the East Orange Foothills between Villa Park & Orange Park Acres. This Super Clean 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath was recently upgraded to include, Porcelain Tile Wood Flooring, Textured Ceilings, New Interior Doors, New Carpet & Paint, and Ceiling Fans. Kitchen opens to the Family Room where you can see the glow of the Gas Fireplace while cooking. Kitchen comes equipped with Newer Tile Counters, Bay Window, Large Pantry, Skylights, New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Slide-In Range, and Microwave. Additional Rooms include, Formal Dining and Living Rooms. Master Ensuite boasts a jetted Jacuzzi Tub, Double Sinks, and a huge Walk-In-Closet. Hall Bath is equipped with a custom Walk-In Shower. Wait...there's more, Inside Laundry with Washer & Dryer, 3-Car Garage with Workbench and Overhead Storage, and RV or Boat Parking on the Side Yard. This home has tons of Storage Space and an Outdoor Patio & Cover for entertaining guests. Home sits on a very Large Lot with Grass, Trees, and Lovely Landscape. Gardener to be provided by Landlord. Walk your kids to Linda Vista Elementary and hike the nearby trails. Enjoy life in the foothills of East Orange! Call your Realtor or the Listing Agent @ 714-833-2953 for a private showing today...this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 N Navarro Place have any available units?
1319 N Navarro Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 N Navarro Place have?
Some of 1319 N Navarro Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 N Navarro Place currently offering any rent specials?
1319 N Navarro Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 N Navarro Place pet-friendly?
No, 1319 N Navarro Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1319 N Navarro Place offer parking?
Yes, 1319 N Navarro Place offers parking.
Does 1319 N Navarro Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 N Navarro Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 N Navarro Place have a pool?
No, 1319 N Navarro Place does not have a pool.
Does 1319 N Navarro Place have accessible units?
No, 1319 N Navarro Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 N Navarro Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 N Navarro Place has units with dishwashers.
