Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1190 N Shattuck Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1190 N Shattuck Street

1190 N Shattuck St · No Longer Available
Location

1190 N Shattuck St, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful home with good size backyard! The home is totally remodeled with dual pane windows, new appliances, new central A/C, new cabinets in kitchen and baths, new floors, new carpet, and much more. Open floor plan completely turn-key! Huge backyard for this unit!!!!!Centrally located to Chapman University, major freeways, metro link/train, grocery stores, shopping centers, malls, restaurants, attractions (Honda Center and Anaheim Stadium), and much more. The backyard has artificial grass! Laundry inside unit (wash your clothes in the privacy of your own place)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 N Shattuck Street have any available units?
1190 N Shattuck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 N Shattuck Street have?
Some of 1190 N Shattuck Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 N Shattuck Street currently offering any rent specials?
1190 N Shattuck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 N Shattuck Street pet-friendly?
No, 1190 N Shattuck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1190 N Shattuck Street offer parking?
No, 1190 N Shattuck Street does not offer parking.
Does 1190 N Shattuck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 N Shattuck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 N Shattuck Street have a pool?
No, 1190 N Shattuck Street does not have a pool.
Does 1190 N Shattuck Street have accessible units?
No, 1190 N Shattuck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 N Shattuck Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1190 N Shattuck Street has units with dishwashers.

