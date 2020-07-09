1190 N Shattuck Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a beautiful home with good size backyard! The home is totally remodeled with dual pane windows, new appliances, new central A/C, new cabinets in kitchen and baths, new floors, new carpet, and much more. Open floor plan completely turn-key! Huge backyard for this unit!!!!!Centrally located to Chapman University, major freeways, metro link/train, grocery stores, shopping centers, malls, restaurants, attractions (Honda Center and Anaheim Stadium), and much more. The backyard has artificial grass! Laundry inside unit (wash your clothes in the privacy of your own place)!