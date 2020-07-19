1115 W Acacia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Plank Flooring, Separate Dining, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom With Private Entrance, Walk -in Closet, Remodeled Master Bathroom With Dual Sinks, A/C, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Large Driveway With Gate, Front Yard with Gardener Included, Back Yard Patio, Near El Camino Park, CHOC Hospital, Downtown Circle Area, Chapman University, Shops, And Restaurants. HUD NO



PET: SMALL DOG (NO CATS)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4773662)