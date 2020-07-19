1115 W Acacia Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Plank Flooring, Separate Dining, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom With Private Entrance, Walk -in Closet, Remodeled Master Bathroom With Dual Sinks, A/C, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Large Driveway With Gate, Front Yard with Gardener Included, Back Yard Patio, Near El Camino Park, CHOC Hospital, Downtown Circle Area, Chapman University, Shops, And Restaurants. HUD NO
PET: SMALL DOG (NO CATS)
(RLNE4773662)