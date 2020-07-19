All apartments in Orange
1115 W Acacia Avenue
1115 W Acacia Avenue

1115 W Acacia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1115 W Acacia Ave, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Plank Flooring, Separate Dining, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom With Private Entrance, Walk -in Closet, Remodeled Master Bathroom With Dual Sinks, A/C, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Large Driveway With Gate, Front Yard with Gardener Included, Back Yard Patio, Near El Camino Park, CHOC Hospital, Downtown Circle Area, Chapman University, Shops, And Restaurants. HUD NO

PET: SMALL DOG (NO CATS)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4773662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 W Acacia Avenue have any available units?
1115 W Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 W Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 1115 W Acacia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 W Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 W Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 W Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 W Acacia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1115 W Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1115 W Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1115 W Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 W Acacia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 W Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 W Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 W Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 W Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 W Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 W Acacia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
