1010 E Almond Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This quaint home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom a spacious living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with kitchenette, & a laundry room with washer and dryer. In addition, a detached over-sized garage, which can house one car and provide extra storage space. This historic home has a large front and backyard. This home is in the process of being made Rent Ready with complete exterior paint, interior paint, bathroom tub & kitchen sink will be re-glazed, kitchen counter re-grouted, living room carpet replaced, and other repairs &/or replacements of other flooring. There is a central heating system and four window air conditioners. The U-Shaped backyard wraps around the entire perimeter of the home. A large brick patio lies off the laundry room providing an entertainment area in the yard. The grounds of this home are lush with mature trees that provide shade and fruit throughout the year. Come see it before it's gone!