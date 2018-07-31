All apartments in Orange
1010 E Almond Avenue
1010 E Almond Avenue

1010 East Almond Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Orange
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

1010 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This quaint home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom a spacious living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with kitchenette, & a laundry room with washer and dryer. In addition, a detached over-sized garage, which can house one car and provide extra storage space. This historic home has a large front and backyard. This home is in the process of being made Rent Ready with complete exterior paint, interior paint, bathroom tub & kitchen sink will be re-glazed, kitchen counter re-grouted, living room carpet replaced, and other repairs &/or replacements of other flooring. There is a central heating system and four window air conditioners. The U-Shaped backyard wraps around the entire perimeter of the home. A large brick patio lies off the laundry room providing an entertainment area in the yard. The grounds of this home are lush with mature trees that provide shade and fruit throughout the year. Come see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 E Almond Avenue have any available units?
1010 E Almond Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 E Almond Avenue have?
Some of 1010 E Almond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 E Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1010 E Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1010 E Almond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1010 E Almond Avenue offers parking.
Does 1010 E Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 E Almond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 E Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 E Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 E Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
