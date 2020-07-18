All apartments in Ontario
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:55 PM

521 W D St - 521-G

521 West D Street · (909) 627-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

521 West D Street, Ontario, CA 91762
Downtown West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is a spacious 1 story unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located in Ontario. This unit includes new tile, a dining area, living room, large enclosed patio, stove, dishwasher, central air, one assigned carport space, and water/trash is paid. No pets please. DRE 01038838

IMPORTANT - Due to COVID 19, showings are limited. Please check photos and drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after viewing the photos and driving by, please call us to schedule an appointment. We ask that you please wear a masking during the showing for your safety and the safety of our staff.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older
$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older
Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent
Copy of ID and SS
Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 521 W D St - 521-G have any available units?
521 W D St - 521-G has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 W D St - 521-G have?
Some of 521 W D St - 521-G's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 W D St - 521-G currently offering any rent specials?
521 W D St - 521-G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 W D St - 521-G pet-friendly?
No, 521 W D St - 521-G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 521 W D St - 521-G offer parking?
Yes, 521 W D St - 521-G offers parking.
Does 521 W D St - 521-G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 W D St - 521-G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 W D St - 521-G have a pool?
No, 521 W D St - 521-G does not have a pool.
Does 521 W D St - 521-G have accessible units?
No, 521 W D St - 521-G does not have accessible units.
Does 521 W D St - 521-G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 W D St - 521-G has units with dishwashers.

