521 W D St - 521-G.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

This is a spacious 1 story unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located in Ontario. This unit includes new tile, a dining area, living room, large enclosed patio, stove, dishwasher, central air, one assigned carport space, and water/trash is paid. No pets please. DRE 01038838



IMPORTANT - Due to COVID 19, showings are limited. Please check photos and drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after viewing the photos and driving by, please call us to schedule an appointment. We ask that you please wear a masking during the showing for your safety and the safety of our staff.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:



1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older

$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older

Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent

Copy of ID and SS

Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history