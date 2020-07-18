521 W D St - 521-G.

Amenities
This is a spacious 1 story unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located in Ontario. This unit includes new tile, a dining area, living room, large enclosed patio, stove, dishwasher, central air, one assigned carport space, and water/trash is paid. No pets please. DRE 01038838
IMPORTANT - Due to COVID 19, showings are limited. Please check photos and drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after viewing the photos and driving by, please call us to schedule an appointment. We ask that you please wear a masking during the showing for your safety and the safety of our staff.
TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older
$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older
Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent
Copy of ID and SS
Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history