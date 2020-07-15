All apartments in Ontario
3908 Salt Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:24 PM

3908 Salt Creek Way

3908 Salt Creek Way · (909) 403-7521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3908 Salt Creek Way, Ontario, CA 91761
Creekside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,010

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This 2 bed/2 bath home in Ontario is located in the highly coveted Creekside Village in Ontario!

This home has also been freshly painted on the interior!

This home opens up to a good sized living area with a fireplace and sliding glass door to the backyard. The kitchen is connected to the living area and has a good amount of counter and cabinet space and plenty of room for a kitchen table! The ceiling in the kitchen and living area are vaulted making the entire home feel very spacious!

Second bedroom faces the front of the home and has a ceiling fan and tons of storage! The hallway has a large closet and contains the second bath which has a shower/tub combo and is perfect for the second bedroom and guests.

Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, massive mirrored closets and a sliding door to the backyard! The master bath is located inside the bedroom, making it more like a master suite with privacy from the rest of the home.

Backyard is spacious with well kept grass and two good sized side yards and the gardener is included in the rent! The two sliding doors make the yard very accessible, perfect for enjoying the beautiful California weather.

The 2 car garage is extra wide and has lots of cabinet space and holds the laundry hookups. The entire home has tons of storage!

This home is also walking distance from Creek View Elementary School, Wee Care Learning Center and Colony High School. Creekside Village was designed with walking trails galore, tennis courts and a huge community pool that the renter will have full access to!

Nearby brand is a Costco and other Eastvale shopping and dining is super accessible. The homes proximity to the 60, 10 and 15 Freeways makes it very commuter friendly. Don't miss the chance to check out this one of a kind home in the perfect location!

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to Schedule a Showing. Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3908 Salt Creek Way have any available units?
3908 Salt Creek Way has a unit available for $2,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Salt Creek Way have?
Some of 3908 Salt Creek Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Salt Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Salt Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Salt Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Salt Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Salt Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Salt Creek Way offers parking.
Does 3908 Salt Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Salt Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Salt Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 3908 Salt Creek Way has a pool.
Does 3908 Salt Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 3908 Salt Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Salt Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Salt Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.

