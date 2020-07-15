3908 Salt Creek Way.

Amenities

This 2 bed/2 bath home in Ontario is located in the highly coveted Creekside Village in Ontario!



This home has also been freshly painted on the interior!



This home opens up to a good sized living area with a fireplace and sliding glass door to the backyard. The kitchen is connected to the living area and has a good amount of counter and cabinet space and plenty of room for a kitchen table! The ceiling in the kitchen and living area are vaulted making the entire home feel very spacious!



Second bedroom faces the front of the home and has a ceiling fan and tons of storage! The hallway has a large closet and contains the second bath which has a shower/tub combo and is perfect for the second bedroom and guests.



Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, massive mirrored closets and a sliding door to the backyard! The master bath is located inside the bedroom, making it more like a master suite with privacy from the rest of the home.



Backyard is spacious with well kept grass and two good sized side yards and the gardener is included in the rent! The two sliding doors make the yard very accessible, perfect for enjoying the beautiful California weather.



The 2 car garage is extra wide and has lots of cabinet space and holds the laundry hookups. The entire home has tons of storage!



This home is also walking distance from Creek View Elementary School, Wee Care Learning Center and Colony High School. Creekside Village was designed with walking trails galore, tennis courts and a huge community pool that the renter will have full access to!



Nearby brand is a Costco and other Eastvale shopping and dining is super accessible. The homes proximity to the 60, 10 and 15 Freeways makes it very commuter friendly. Don't miss the chance to check out this one of a kind home in the perfect location!



