Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

833 Erie street

833 Erie Street · (925) 956-7921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

833 Erie Street, Oakland, CA 94610
Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 833 Erie street - 833 Erie street Oakland, CA 94610 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully upgraded large 2 bdr unit in an excellent location! 833 - This beautifully remodeled upper level apartment features a remodeled kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops. The bathroom has been remodeled with a sophisticated look. The unit has hard wood floors throughout and 9 foot ceilings. Plenty of windows throughout the house for excellent lighting! One garage parking space is included. Laundry located in the building.

Great Location with a Walkers paradise score of 92 and a Good transit score of 50! Close to most of the popular neighborhood stores, restaurants like Starbucks, Grand Lake Theater and Lake Merritt & Grand Lake Farmers Market. EZ access to transportation.

The area has a small town feel even though bordered by a vibrant, urban Oakland and flanked on the upper eastern stretch by regional parks. Residential streets are tree-lined the well-established neighborhoods.

Local businesses and eateries are often eclectic and provide unique goods and services. If you are looking for a good home in a chic, sophisticated, sometimes bohemian area, you can find your niche here.

Washer & Dryer in the apartment

$4000 deposit

-

833

Hello,

We can have you visit the apt as we have a lockbox set up at the property. Please note this is a very small 2br.

Here is a video tour:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/jc3ky6ia5aqagf5/833%20Erie%20st%20apt%201%20video%20tour.MOV?dl=0

=========================================================================
=================================================
****TAKING APPLICATIONS NOW*****
APPLICATION PROCESS (please read):

1) All Applications must be filled out online and Application Fees paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.

http://eliteapts.com/available-properties/

2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers must be attached to the online application please.

3) All the documents must be submitted before we process an application.

4) Submitting an application would require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether we run your credit or not since the company we contract with would not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. So if you genuinely like the apartment, apply. Please set clear expectations before applying. We don't want your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.

5) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and attempt to correct any errors as soon as we are notified. Also, we often must rely on the words of a property owner for various items listed in our posts. BEMG won't accept any responsibility if any such errors appear into our advertisements.
All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised.
When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.

6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.

7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so that we would hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad and email you a lease.

8) We only do One Year Leases and they'd be Renewable again for a Year at the termination.

Thank you for your attention to all of the above.

BEMG Staff
--
pedram

(RLNE5233758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 833 Erie street have any available units?
833 Erie street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 833 Erie street have?
Some of 833 Erie street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Erie street currently offering any rent specials?
833 Erie street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Erie street pet-friendly?
No, 833 Erie street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 833 Erie street offer parking?
Yes, 833 Erie street does offer parking.
Does 833 Erie street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Erie street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Erie street have a pool?
No, 833 Erie street does not have a pool.
Does 833 Erie street have accessible units?
No, 833 Erie street does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Erie street have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Erie street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Erie street have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Erie street does not have units with air conditioning.

