833 Erie street.

Beautifully upgraded large 2 bdr unit in an excellent location! 833 - This beautifully remodeled upper level apartment features a remodeled kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops. The bathroom has been remodeled with a sophisticated look. The unit has hard wood floors throughout and 9 foot ceilings. Plenty of windows throughout the house for excellent lighting! One garage parking space is included. Laundry located in the building.



Great Location with a Walkers paradise score of 92 and a Good transit score of 50! Close to most of the popular neighborhood stores, restaurants like Starbucks, Grand Lake Theater and Lake Merritt & Grand Lake Farmers Market. EZ access to transportation.



The area has a small town feel even though bordered by a vibrant, urban Oakland and flanked on the upper eastern stretch by regional parks. Residential streets are tree-lined the well-established neighborhoods.



Local businesses and eateries are often eclectic and provide unique goods and services. If you are looking for a good home in a chic, sophisticated, sometimes bohemian area, you can find your niche here.



$4000 deposit



Hello,



We can have you visit the apt as we have a lockbox set up at the property. Please note this is a very small 2br.



Here is a video tour:



https://www.dropbox.com/s/jc3ky6ia5aqagf5/833%20Erie%20st%20apt%201%20video%20tour.MOV?dl=0



****TAKING APPLICATIONS NOW*****

APPLICATION PROCESS (please read):



1) All Applications must be filled out online and Application Fees paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.



http://eliteapts.com/available-properties/



2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers must be attached to the online application please.



3) All the documents must be submitted before we process an application.



4) Submitting an application would require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether we run your credit or not since the company we contract with would not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. So if you genuinely like the apartment, apply. Please set clear expectations before applying. We don't want your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.



5) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and attempt to correct any errors as soon as we are notified. Also, we often must rely on the words of a property owner for various items listed in our posts. BEMG won't accept any responsibility if any such errors appear into our advertisements.

All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised.

When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.



6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.



7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so that we would hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad and email you a lease.



8) We only do One Year Leases and they'd be Renewable again for a Year at the termination.



Thank you for your attention to all of the above.



BEMG Staff

pedram



