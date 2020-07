Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

JAYNELLE BELL - Cell: 510-206-7144 - One bedroom, one bathroom ADU in home located in the Oakland Hills just off Highway 580 Keller Exit. View of Oakland Zoo and other sites around Oakland. Property was remodeled last year. Has Living Room, separate dining area than can be second bedroom. Fully updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lucious carpeting in spacious bedroom. Shower stall in updated bathroom. Alcove by entrance perfect for those working from home. Available now.