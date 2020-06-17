330 Vernon Street #105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator on-site laundry parking pool internet access media room

Advent- Beautiful Condo with direct pool access including a bonus room! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.



TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.



Welcome to this beautiful, 1 bedroom condo with bonus room. Featuring Pergo wood floors, abundant natural light, and a shared pool, you will not want to miss out on this property! Kitchen features Corian counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and ample cabinet space. The property also features laundry facilities in the community, one assigned parking space (gated), and a sliding door that leads to the pool deck.



Schedule a tour today!



Area: Located in Adam's Point area of Oakland and Lake Merritt shops, movie theaters, restaurants, cafes, and parks. Blocks away from Whole Foods Market, Downtown Oakland, and Saturday Farmers Market. Easy access to freeway 880, 80, and 580.



Utilities Responsible For PG&E, CABLE, and INTERNET services.



The owner provides Water, Sewer and Trash services.



A minimum credit score of 670 required.



Minimum monthly income requirement 2.2x the monthly rent net (after taxes.)

Renter's Insurance required for this property before move-in, with Advent Properties Inc., listed as additional interest.



Renter's Insurance does not include earthquake coverage.

This is a No Smoking unit. No Marijuana/Cannabis as well.



*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.



*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***



**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3Xs) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4Xs) the monthly rental rate, etc.



**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.

Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.

No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.

No past due utility bills.

A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.



* As property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"



** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



