265 Lenox Avenue #5

Location

265 Lenox Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Stunning Adam's Point location on a calm street convenient to all the best that Uptown Oakland, Grand Ave, and Lake Merritt have to offer. This bright and spacious apartment unit has been remodeled from top to bottom with new appliances, floors, and fixtures. It's a transit-lover's paradise: centrally located to BART, AC Transit, and bike shares, and just minutes away from the freeway. Viewings by appointment only. Apartment Features 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment New laminate flooring throughout Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances (gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher) Granite counters, new cabinets and bar dining area Ample storage with spacious closet Building Amenities Off-street parking (with available spots!) additional $200 per month On-site, coin-op laundry Storage lockers (additional $50 per month) Smoke free Landscaped yard CCTV security On-site manager What's Nearby Whole Foods - 0.2 miles Lake Merritt Botanical Gardens and Boating Center - 0.3 miles Children's Fairyland - 0.3 miles Target - 0.5 miles Oakland YMCA - 0.5 miles The New Parkway Theater - 0.6 miles Grand Lake Theatre - 0.7 miles Grand Lake Farmers Market - 0.7 miles Transit Close to 580, 980, 24 freeways Bay Wheels bike share station - 0.2 miles NL Transbay Bus - 0.4 miles 19th Street BART Station - 0.7 miles Downtown Oakland Bus Center - 0.8 miles Rental Term Application Fee: $30 per person Lease Term: 12 months Security Deposit: $2850 Pet policy: Cats and dog OK, 25lbs or less, breed restrictions (additional deposit $250 per cat and $500 per dog) Utilities: Tenants are responsible for all utilities, except water and garbage Parking: $200 per month CalBRE License #990193, MMG209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 have any available units?
265 Lenox Avenue #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 have?
Some of 265 Lenox Avenue #5's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Lenox Avenue #5 currently offering any rent specials?
265 Lenox Avenue #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Lenox Avenue #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Lenox Avenue #5 is pet friendly.
Does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 offer parking?
Yes, 265 Lenox Avenue #5 does offer parking.
Does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Lenox Avenue #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 have a pool?
No, 265 Lenox Avenue #5 does not have a pool.
Does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 have accessible units?
No, 265 Lenox Avenue #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Lenox Avenue #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Lenox Avenue #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 Lenox Avenue #5 has units with air conditioning.
