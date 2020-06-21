265 Lenox Avenue #5

Amenities

Stunning Adam's Point location on a calm street convenient to all the best that Uptown Oakland, Grand Ave, and Lake Merritt have to offer. This bright and spacious apartment unit has been remodeled from top to bottom with new appliances, floors, and fixtures. It's a transit-lover's paradise: centrally located to BART, AC Transit, and bike shares, and just minutes away from the freeway. Viewings by appointment only. Apartment Features 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment New laminate flooring throughout Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances (gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher) Granite counters, new cabinets and bar dining area Ample storage with spacious closet Building Amenities Off-street parking (with available spots!) additional $200 per month On-site, coin-op laundry Storage lockers (additional $50 per month) Smoke free Landscaped yard CCTV security On-site manager What's Nearby Whole Foods - 0.2 miles Lake Merritt Botanical Gardens and Boating Center - 0.3 miles Children's Fairyland - 0.3 miles Target - 0.5 miles Oakland YMCA - 0.5 miles The New Parkway Theater - 0.6 miles Grand Lake Theatre - 0.7 miles Grand Lake Farmers Market - 0.7 miles Transit Close to 580, 980, 24 freeways Bay Wheels bike share station - 0.2 miles NL Transbay Bus - 0.4 miles 19th Street BART Station - 0.7 miles Downtown Oakland Bus Center - 0.8 miles Rental Term Application Fee: $30 per person Lease Term: 12 months Security Deposit: $2850 Pet policy: Cats and dog OK, 25lbs or less, breed restrictions (additional deposit $250 per cat and $500 per dog) Utilities: Tenants are responsible for all utilities, except water and garbage Parking: $200 per month CalBRE License #990193, MMG209