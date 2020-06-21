All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

2567 Foothill Boulevard #325

2567 Foothill Boulevard · (510) 434-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2567 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601
Oak Tree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
***Available Soon*** | **More Pictures Soon** This beautiful and nicely renovated 1 Bedroom apartment is located near Fruitvale Bart station, schools, parks, shopping and dining. Video Tours: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWKRCRA6PzRkRVj2t4Buhiw Application: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B4S0eb5fGsmWeW1pbDFSY2s5T28/view Casa Magna Apartments #325 2567 Foothill Blvd. Oakland, CA 94601 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom/ Parking(additional $100 monthly) Rent: $1,595 (Includes: water and garbage) | Deposit: $2,000 NO APPLICATION FEE! Amenities: -Refrigerator -Stove -Laundry on site -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *Section 8 Welcomed *Security Cameras *Gated Apartment *Great Management &amp;;amp; Maintenance Team *Maximum allowed persons: 2 *One Year Lease -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Requirements *Must Provide with Application (We are unable to process incomplete applications) *Social Security Card or ITIN *Picture I.D. *Birth Certificate (Under 18) *3 Months of Bank Statements *3 Months of Check Stubs or Award Letter *Must have Positive Rental History (5 Years) *Voucher (For Section 8 recipients) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For inquiry please call our office: 510-434-2342 Office timings: Monday-Friday : 9am-6pm (1pm-2pm lunch time)/Saturday: 10am-2pm (Every first two Saturday of the month) Leasing Office: 2624 Foothill Boulevard. Oakland, CA 94601

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 have any available units?
2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 have?
Some of 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 pet-friendly?
No, 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 offer parking?
Yes, 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 does offer parking.
Does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 have a pool?
No, 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 does not have a pool.
Does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 have accessible units?
No, 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2567 Foothill Boulevard #325 does not have units with air conditioning.
