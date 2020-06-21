2567 Foothill Boulevard #325

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

***Available Soon*** | **More Pictures Soon** This beautiful and nicely renovated 1 Bedroom apartment is located near Fruitvale Bart station, schools, parks, shopping and dining. Video Tours: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWKRCRA6PzRkRVj2t4Buhiw Application: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B4S0eb5fGsmWeW1pbDFSY2s5T28/view Casa Magna Apartments #325 2567 Foothill Blvd. Oakland, CA 94601 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom/ Parking(additional $100 monthly) Rent: $1,595 (Includes: water and garbage) | Deposit: $2,000 NO APPLICATION FEE! Amenities: -Refrigerator -Stove -Laundry on site -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *Section 8 Welcomed *Security Cameras *Gated Apartment *Great Management &;amp; Maintenance Team *Maximum allowed persons: 2 *One Year Lease -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Requirements *Must Provide with Application (We are unable to process incomplete applications) *Social Security Card or ITIN *Picture I.D. *Birth Certificate (Under 18) *3 Months of Bank Statements *3 Months of Check Stubs or Award Letter *Must have Positive Rental History (5 Years) *Voucher (For Section 8 recipients) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For inquiry please call our office: 510-434-2342 Office timings: Monday-Friday : 9am-6pm (1pm-2pm lunch time)/Saturday: 10am-2pm (Every first two Saturday of the month) Leasing Office: 2624 Foothill Boulevard. Oakland, CA 94601