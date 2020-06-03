1209 Wood St.

Amenities

Rare Opportunity to Lease Zephyr Gate Townhome - Built in 2009 by Pulte Homes, this 130 unit community project features modern townhomes in West Oakland. This environmentally friendly and efficient 3 story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit features over 1,000 square feet of living space and offers an open concept living area with hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. A stylish kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms offer great natural light and en suite baths. The private, attached garage includes a washer and dryer and additional storage space. Additional features include:

Dishwasher

Balcony

Washer/Dryer

Private 2 Car Tandem Garage

Nest Thermostat

Central Heat and Air

1 Mile to West Oakland Bart

Easily Accessible to 580, 80 and 880 Freeways

Close to Kilovolt Coffee, 10th & Wood, EBGB: The Underground Wine Bar and more!



Terms:

Minimum One Year Lease

Renter’s Insurance Required

Sorry No Pets Allowed

Non-Smoking Home



Contact:

Martin Chan

DRE# 01400871 or

Bonita Chinn

510-584-9078

rentals@discoinvest.com

www.discionvest.com

DRE#01911108



