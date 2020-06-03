1209 Wood St.

Amenities
Rare Opportunity to Lease Zephyr Gate Townhome - Built in 2009 by Pulte Homes, this 130 unit community project features modern townhomes in West Oakland. This environmentally friendly and efficient 3 story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit features over 1,000 square feet of living space and offers an open concept living area with hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. A stylish kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms offer great natural light and en suite baths. The private, attached garage includes a washer and dryer and additional storage space. Additional features include:
Dishwasher
Balcony
Washer/Dryer
Private 2 Car Tandem Garage
Nest Thermostat
Central Heat and Air
1 Mile to West Oakland Bart
Easily Accessible to 580, 80 and 880 Freeways
Close to Kilovolt Coffee, 10th & Wood, EBGB: The Underground Wine Bar and more!
Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Renter’s Insurance Required
Sorry No Pets Allowed
Non-Smoking Home
Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn
510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discionvest.com
DRE#01911108
