1209 Wood St.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1209 Wood St.

1209 Wood Street · (510) 584-9078
Location

1209 Wood Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Prescott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 Wood St. · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity to Lease Zephyr Gate Townhome - Built in 2009 by Pulte Homes, this 130 unit community project features modern townhomes in West Oakland. This environmentally friendly and efficient 3 story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit features over 1,000 square feet of living space and offers an open concept living area with hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. A stylish kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms offer great natural light and en suite baths. The private, attached garage includes a washer and dryer and additional storage space. Additional features include:
Dishwasher
Balcony
Washer/Dryer
Private 2 Car Tandem Garage
Nest Thermostat
Central Heat and Air
1 Mile to West Oakland Bart
Easily Accessible to 580, 80 and 880 Freeways
Close to Kilovolt Coffee, 10th & Wood, EBGB: The Underground Wine Bar and more!

Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Renter’s Insurance Required
Sorry No Pets Allowed
Non-Smoking Home

Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn
510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discionvest.com
DRE#01911108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Wood St. have any available units?
1209 Wood St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Wood St. have?
Some of 1209 Wood St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Wood St. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Wood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Wood St. pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Wood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1209 Wood St. offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Wood St. offers parking.
Does 1209 Wood St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Wood St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Wood St. have a pool?
No, 1209 Wood St. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Wood St. have accessible units?
No, 1209 Wood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Wood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Wood St. has units with dishwashers.
