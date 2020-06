Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

These are the views you have been waiting for! Incredible 270 degree panorama from Twin Peaks to the Bay Bridge with Downtown and the Golden Gate Bridge in between! This quiet cul-de-sac is a prime North Slope location near restaurants and transportation. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a wonderful floorplan that maximizes the views and incorporates many luxury upgrades. The impressive kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry commercial grade stove and stainless steel appliances.

Click For Video Tour