central novato
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Central Novato, Novato, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1585 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
Last updated July 9 at 03:15pm
2 Units Available
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105
1579 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1252 sqft
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Central Novato
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
61 Robinhood Dr
61 Robinhood Drive, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2375 sqft
These are the views you have been waiting for! Incredible 270 degree panorama from Twin Peaks to the Bay Bridge with Downtown and the Golden Gate Bridge in between! This quiet cul-de-sac is a prime North Slope location near restaurants and
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
116 Oliva Ct
116 Oliva Court, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 Oliva Ct in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
40 San Aleso Ct
40 San Aleso Court, Novato, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2380 sqft
**Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupants!** A must see, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in desirable Novato cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Central Novato
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3 Woodbridge Way
3 Woodbridge Way, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1848 sqft
PENDING with applications! Located in the Hamilton area of Novato is this lovely 3Br/2.5Ba single family home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
396 Grandview Ave
396 Grandview Avenue, Black Point-Green Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
2326 sqft
396 Grandview Ave Available 06/01/20 Serene Black Point 3 BD/2.5 BA - Surrounded by Nature! - FOUNDATION - SHORT-TERM, FULLY FURNISHED! This private 3BD/2.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
76 Sandy Creek Way
76 Sandy Creek Way, Novato, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
3768 sqft
Welcome To Brookside Meadows - Modern home on quiet cul-de-sac Video Tour: https://youtu.be/iJLMuSZsbYE - **House has been vacant since Mid February.
Results within 10 miles of Central Novato
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,353
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,063
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1628 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,954
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$2,120
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
11 Units Available
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,010
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses in Petaluma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
