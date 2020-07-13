Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking internet access dogs allowed business center

If you are looking for a Novato, CA apartment or townhome, then Millworks is the place for you! Our unique community is located in the core of the North Bay area, just minutes from the beautiful San Pablo Bay and surrounding picturesque state parks. We offer an array of spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes to accommodate your housing needs.



Be sure to browse through our floor plans and gallery for a better sense of the amenities our homes include. From spacious livings rooms, walk-in closets, and stylish interiors, you are sure to find something that you love. The quality does not stop there. Community amenities abound; from a Whole Foods with a complimentary delivery service to courtyard gardens with fountains and seating areas and more. Every space at Millworks is designed with you in mind. Call, click or stop by today to reserve your new home!