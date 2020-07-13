All apartments in Novato
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Millworks

900 Reichert Ave · (510) 257-9331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA 94945
Central Novato

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$2,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 419 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 539 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1585 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millworks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
business center
If you are looking for a Novato, CA apartment or townhome, then Millworks is the place for you! Our unique community is located in the core of the North Bay area, just minutes from the beautiful San Pablo Bay and surrounding picturesque state parks. We offer an array of spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes to accommodate your housing needs.

Be sure to browse through our floor plans and gallery for a better sense of the amenities our homes include. From spacious livings rooms, walk-in closets, and stylish interiors, you are sure to find something that you love. The quality does not stop there. Community amenities abound; from a Whole Foods with a complimentary delivery service to courtyard gardens with fountains and seating areas and more. Every space at Millworks is designed with you in mind. Call, click or stop by today to reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $600, 2 Beds: $700, 3 Beds: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.Max weight 30 lb each
Parking Details: Private Underground Parking. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage Space Included, Extra Storage Spaces Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millworks have any available units?
Millworks has 8 units available starting at $2,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Millworks have?
Some of Millworks's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millworks currently offering any rent specials?
Millworks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millworks pet-friendly?
Yes, Millworks is pet friendly.
Does Millworks offer parking?
Yes, Millworks offers parking.
Does Millworks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Millworks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Millworks have a pool?
No, Millworks does not have a pool.
Does Millworks have accessible units?
No, Millworks does not have accessible units.
Does Millworks have units with dishwashers?
No, Millworks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Millworks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Millworks has units with air conditioning.
