Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access online portal pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance package receiving

Exciting renovations coming soon! Crooked Oak at Loma Verde Preserve, located in Hamilton, Novato, with easy access to Highways 101 and 39, is just minutes away from Loma Verde Preserve as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby San Francisco has to offer. Surrounded by breathtaking oak trees and views of the San Pablo Bay, Crooked Oak is a divine community to call home.Crooked Oak offers its residents unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that boast fully renovated interiors with crown molding, granite countertops, hardwood floors*, tear drop lighting, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances*, full sized washer & dryer, 3 tone designer paint and oh so much more! Our exclusive amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, BBQ area, and a sparking heated pool with a hydrotherapy spa. The fitness center or the miles of hiking and biking trails are great places to unwind after a long day. We also offer corporate and short term housing.