Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

Crooked Oak

Open Now until 6pm
130 Cielo Ln · (650) 200-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA 94949
Southwest Novato

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105-302 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 145-205 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 125-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crooked Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Exciting renovations coming soon! Crooked Oak at Loma Verde Preserve, located in Hamilton, Novato, with easy access to Highways 101 and 39, is just minutes away from Loma Verde Preserve as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby San Francisco has to offer. Surrounded by breathtaking oak trees and views of the San Pablo Bay, Crooked Oak is a divine community to call home.Crooked Oak offers its residents unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that boast fully renovated interiors with crown molding, granite countertops, hardwood floors*, tear drop lighting, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances*, full sized washer & dryer, 3 tone designer paint and oh so much more! Our exclusive amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, BBQ area, and a sparking heated pool with a hydrotherapy spa. The fitness center or the miles of hiking and biking trails are great places to unwind after a long day. We also offer corporate and short term housing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $800 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crooked Oak have any available units?
Crooked Oak has 4 units available starting at $3,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crooked Oak have?
Some of Crooked Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crooked Oak currently offering any rent specials?
Crooked Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crooked Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, Crooked Oak is pet friendly.
Does Crooked Oak offer parking?
Yes, Crooked Oak offers parking.
Does Crooked Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crooked Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crooked Oak have a pool?
Yes, Crooked Oak has a pool.
Does Crooked Oak have accessible units?
No, Crooked Oak does not have accessible units.
Does Crooked Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crooked Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does Crooked Oak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crooked Oak has units with air conditioning.

