2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Novato, CA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Southwest Novato
5 Units Available
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Novato
7 Units Available
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1460 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Central Novato
1 Unit Available
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105
1579 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1252 sqft
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Novato
Results within 5 miles of Novato
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
17 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
98 Biscayne Dr
98 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1146 sqft
PENDING with applications! This wonderful condo is located in a well-maintained community and boasts a spacious open design.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Smith Ranch
1 Unit Available
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
932 sqft
Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
Results within 10 miles of Novato
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
East Larkspur
27 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
13 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1162 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
$
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
47 Conifer Way C
47 Conifer Way, Woodacre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
Unit C Available 07/06/20 Modern Well Lit Forested Retreat - Property Id: 157236 LED track lighting Laminate, Bamboo, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Area Rugs Blue jean insulation Zero VOC paints Central Heat Large Upgraded Kitchen w/Storage Quartz
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
