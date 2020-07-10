/
apartments with washer dryer
41 Apartments for rent in Novato, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Southwest Novato
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Central Novato
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1585 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Novato
3 Woodbridge Way
3 Woodbridge Way, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1848 sqft
Located in the Hamilton area of Novato is this lovely 3Br/2.5Ba single family home.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Central Novato
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105
1579 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1252 sqft
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Novato
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,814
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,920
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Smith Ranch
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
79 Cottonwood Dr
79 Cottonwood Drive, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1936 sqft
*Please do not disturb the current occupants* Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom Glenwood home on a corner lot. Large, fully fenced backyard with lawn and patio area. Lots of natural light throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1118 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
553 Woodbine Dr
553 Woodbine Drive, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1250 sqft
PENDING with applications! Located in Sunny Terra Linda, is this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Rafael Meadows-Los Ranchitos
117 Merrydale Rd
117 Merrydale Road, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage was recently updated. The home features laminate floors, double pane windows, and stainless steel appliances. A stackable washer/dryer is in the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Novato
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,308
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,587
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,383
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,078
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$2,120
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
30 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
