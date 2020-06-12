/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Novato, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midwest Novato
1 Unit Available
1251 Redwood Blvd. Unit F
1251 Redwood Boulevard, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1320 sqft
1251 Redwood Blvd. Unit F - - Available 07/11/20 Lovely Novato Condo 3 bed/1.5 bath(VIDEO WALKTHROUGH)-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property (generously provided by awesome current tenants): https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Novato
1 Unit Available
90 Vivian Ct
90 Vivian Court, Novato, CA
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home on a quiet cul de sac. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master bedroom, bright living room and family room. washer and dryer. patio, 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northeast Novato
1 Unit Available
61 Robinhood Dr
61 Robinhood Drive, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2375 sqft
These are the views you have been waiting for! Incredible 270 degree panorama from Twin Peaks to the Bay Bridge with Downtown and the Golden Gate Bridge in between! This quiet cul-de-sac is a prime North Slope location near restaurants and
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Northwest Novato
1 Unit Available
116 Oliva Ct
116 Oliva Court, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Northwest Novato
1 Unit Available
76 Sandy Creek Way
76 Sandy Creek Way, Novato, CA
Welcome To Brookside Meadows - Modern home on quiet cul-de-sac Video Tour: https://youtu.be/iJLMuSZsbYE - **House has been vacant since Mid February.
Results within 5 miles of Novato
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
67 Marin Bay Park Ct
67 Marin Bay Park Court, San Rafael, CA
Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1882 sqft
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
141 San Francisco Blvd
141 San Francisco Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
141 San Francisco Blvd Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home in San Anselmo For Rent - Hello Friends, 141 San Francisco Blvd, San Anselmo We are offering a unique opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage,
Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
371 Margarita Drive
371 Margarita Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2700 sqft
Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only,
Results within 10 miles of Novato
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,343
1344 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
12 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,613
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
60 Hazel Ave.
60 Hazel Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
2381 sqft
60 Hazel Ave. Available 07/05/20 Peaceful, Tranquil, light filled, 3bd/2.5ba home in desirable M.V. - FOUNDATION- - This 3bd/2.5 ba home sits on the hillside of desirable Mill Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Keller Street
610 Keller Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1728 sqft
Lovely 3/2 Westside Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown Petaluma - 610 Keller Street - **Rental Applications Pending** *** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that you fill out a guest card under the "contact us" and complete the "Tell
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
266 CASCADE DR
266 Cascade Drive, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1200 sqft
Fairfax charmer - Very well maintained with decks and terraced garden. - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Robin Dr
350 Robin Drive, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,985
1853 sqft
Expansive Bay Views from Central Marin Luxury Community - Looking for luxury! Stunning new apts now ready in sunny central Marin w/ access to the TIBURON school district.
