Apartment List
/
CA
/
novato
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Novato, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Novato apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
Southwest Novato
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Central Novato
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1585 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 03:15pm
2 Units Available
Central Novato
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Novato
3 Woodbridge Way
3 Woodbridge Way, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1848 sqft
PENDING with applications! Located in the Hamilton area of Novato is this lovely 3Br/2.5Ba single family home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Novato
61 Robinhood Dr
61 Robinhood Drive, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2375 sqft
These are the views you have been waiting for! Incredible 270 degree panorama from Twin Peaks to the Bay Bridge with Downtown and the Golden Gate Bridge in between! This quiet cul-de-sac is a prime North Slope location near restaurants and

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Central Novato
1579 So. Novato Blvd., 105
1579 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1252 sqft
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN THE HEART OF NOVATO. Feel like you're living at the TOP OF THE WORLD. Very spacious condo in a beautiful complex. The large living room has a gas fireplace and enclosed balcony.

1 of 27

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Novato
76 Sandy Creek Way
76 Sandy Creek Way, Novato, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
3768 sqft
Welcome To Brookside Meadows - Modern home on quiet cul-de-sac Video Tour: https://youtu.be/iJLMuSZsbYE - **House has been vacant since Mid February.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Novato
40 San Aleso Ct
40 San Aleso Court, Novato, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2380 sqft
**Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupants!** A must see, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in desirable Novato cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Novato
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
11 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,010
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
7 Units Available
Civic Center
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1628 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hollow
1188 Butterfield Rd, San Anselmo, CA 94960
1188 Butterfield Road, Sleepy Hollow, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2150 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef7852b4299601193fe5e34 Country living in Marin! A flat acre in Sleepy Hollow. Proximity to great schools, also the Sleepy Hollow Clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Smith Ranch
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hollow
65 Green Valley Ct
65 Green Valley Court, Sleepy Hollow, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,800
3265 sqft
This bright and airy, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers generous space, with a bonus room perfect for an office or exercise room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
79 Cottonwood Dr
79 Cottonwood Drive, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1936 sqft
*Please do not disturb the current occupants* Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom Glenwood home on a corner lot. Large, fully fenced backyard with lawn and patio area. Lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
125 Nova Albion Way
125 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bdrm terra linda - Property Id: 101268 Vineyards Edge 125 Nova Albion Way San Rafael, Ca. 94903 Available May, 15, 2020 2 BDRM 1 BA 925 sqft We have a beautiful unit coming available and now taking applications.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1118 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
553 Woodbine Dr
553 Woodbine Drive, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1250 sqft
PENDING with applications! Located in Sunny Terra Linda, is this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Novato, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Novato apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Novato 1 BedroomsNovato 2 BedroomsNovato 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNovato 3 BedroomsNovato Apartments with Balcony
Novato Apartments with GarageNovato Apartments with GymNovato Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNovato Apartments with ParkingNovato Apartments with Pool
Novato Apartments with Washer-DryerNovato Dog Friendly ApartmentsNovato Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CA
Belmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco