346 Apartments for rent in Bayview, Newport Beach, CA
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
3 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Baycrest Court
80 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1019 sqft
Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level condo located in the heart of Newport Beach in the gated community of Baycrest. This beautiful condo upon entry has vaulted ceilings and is very light and bright.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Egret Court
31 Egret Court, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1733 sqft
Been looking for a nice home to lease? Desire Convenience, Location, Peace, Comfort and a nice space that you can spread out? Been searching for a very clean, well maintained home that has it all? Look no further 31 Egret Court in the highly
Results within 1 mile of Bayview
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
174 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
13 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2603 Elden Ave
2603 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1406 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Eastside Open Floor Plan w/ Outdoor Area - Property Id: 101174 East Side Costa Mesa. One of 12 condos in a friendly, family oriented community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2454 Monaco Ter
2454 Monaco Terrace, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2711 sqft
Available 09/07/20 4BED 3 1/2 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT in EASTSIDE C.M. - Property Id: 22616 Major Cross Streets, Irvine Ave & Monte Vista Ave.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Vista Trucha
310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
2745 sqft
310 Vista Trucha Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Alta Ln
306 Alta Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Eastside Costa Mesa! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gRsbjrYQHsD Take a look at this fun video tour! https://youtu.be/2OfOZ9qGbyM To schedule showings: 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2285 Santa Ana Avenue A
2285 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
960 sqft
Beautiful East side Costa Mesa near Back Bay trails. Private 2 bed 1 bath updated unit with two patio areas for outdoor space. It has a 1 car garage with direct access to property.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2648 Vista Del Oro
2648 Vista Del Oro, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1633 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3100 Corte Hermosa
3100 Corte Hermosa, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,399
2036 sqft
Come enjoy this 24 hour guard gated, bright and airy Mediterranean home centrally located in the heart of Newport Beach.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
450 Vista Trucha
450 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
2648 sqft
This stunning end-unit "Z" Plan has just been remodeled. Surrounding the home is a wraparound patio bordering a large greenbelt with mature trees.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2440 Newport Blvd
2440 Newport Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2074 sqft
Large 5 bedroom/3 bath gorgeous house located in a small gated community. The main floor features and open concept living/dining area, wood flooring, a bedroom and a full bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
133 Lisa Lane
133 Lisa Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1350 sqft
This 3 bd/2ba 1350 SF spacious open floorplan property is undergoing an extreme renovation and will include an all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, new laminate flooring, new windows, new slider and new paint.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Plata
406 Plata, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1995 sqft
This freshly remodeled home offers a Coastal Design Décor with a sophisticated flair. Its location at the end of a cul-de-sac provides serenity and privacy.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H
2900 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,220
900 sqft
Recently Remodeled: 1 Full High-End Kitchen 3 Bright Offices with Windows 1 Conference Room 1 Storage Room 1 Entrance / Reception Area Nice and New Flooring High-End Glass Doors Newly Painted Located in the heart of the Costa Mesa business district
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3012 Corte Hermosa
3012 Corte Hermosa, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,888
2436 sqft
Beautiful Napoli Model in sought-after, family-oriented Newport Canyon family neighborhood. Features include main level Master suite, new maple hardwood floors, shutters, high ceilings, spacious yard, private spa with waterfall, and much more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2142 Vista Dorado
2142 Vista Dorado, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1655 sqft
Great single story Three Bedroom / 2 bath townhome located in a pristine community called the Original Bluffs. This home is available for short term or longer term.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Corsica Drive
62 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1249 sqft
*** Call or Email Paul for a Private Showing 949-732-0061 or rent@pdcre.com *** SHORT TERM OK. Available May 4th.
Results within 5 miles of Bayview
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
2 Units Available
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A 24 Unit Community Complex in a beautiful neighborhood of Costa Mesa.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
10 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,953
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,002
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
