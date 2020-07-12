/
/
/
bayside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
277 Apartments for rent in Bayside, Newport Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1605 Arch Bay Drive
1605 Arch Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2724 sqft
This crown jewel at the Harbor Cove guard-gated community boasts a panoramic, unobstructed view of the back bay. It is also conveniently located in close proximity to the Fashion Island and Balboa Island.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
701 Bayside Drive
701 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4410 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right at the water's edge on Promontory Bay. This fully furnished bay front home is exquisitely designed to be luxuriously comfortable in the Newport Beach style of waterfront living. With 4,410 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Bayside
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
92 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
416 E Balboa Blvd
416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2200 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area. Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
505 Acacia Avenue
505 Acacia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Enviably located South of PCH minutes from the beach in the heart of Corona Del Mar Village, this three bedroom, three bathroom home boasts a bright, open floor plan and multiple sunny decks and patios for premier indoor-outdoor living.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
103 Via Yella
103 Via Yella, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1146 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful, turnkey 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, property in one of the most coveted locations in all of Lido Isle. This fully furnished lease comes with lots of upgrades and is a single-story home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
910 Kings Road
910 Kings Road, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,950
2900 sqft
Enjoy spectacular, sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Ocean and Catalina Island from this Mid century modern inspired 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Situated on one of Newport Beaches most sought after streets, Kings Road.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 E Oceanfront Unit 2C
600 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1260 sqft
- Prime Oceanfront Newport Beach Location across from Balboa Pier with Private Balcony and Ocean View. (RLNE5736324)
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 E. Edgewater
111 E Edgewater Ave, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Maximum Occupancy 3 1 Parking space Dishwasher Shared Washer/Dryer Executive
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
59 Sea Pine Lane
59 Sea Pine Lane, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1197 sqft
njoy the peace and serenity of the beautiful views of the Big Canyon Country Club Golf Course from this luxurious two bedroom, two bathroom townhome.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Cliff Drive
1001 Cliff Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1985 sqft
Quaint and charming three bedroom and two and a half bath furnished rental located on desirable CLIFF Drive. Wood floors, large living room and tile bathrooms. Two main floor bedrooms. Master on the second level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1541 E Ocean Boulevard
1541 East Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1788 sqft
Price shown is per week. Weekly rental, NOT a long term rental. Call for multi-week pricing. Wonderful single family home just a few steps from the sand.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2501 E 16th Street
2501 East 16th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1904 sqft
Located at the end of a row of private townhouses in Newport Heights, this home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a downstairs powder room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
702 E Oceanfront B
702 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished - Short term by the week or month or Winter rental - NEWLY REMODELED OCEANFRONT property! On the Boardwalk! Enjoy this Iconic Location, next to the famous Balboa Pier, and easy access to the Balboa Island Ferry. This 2 bdrm.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Santa Barbara Drive
1121 Santa Barbara Dr, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2817 sqft
A Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 baths contemporary residence offers upscale hotel-style living with 5-star amenities, is situated in the luxurious and exclusive Meridian community mere moments to Fashion Island.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1120 W Balboa Boulevard
1120 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
This apartment is centrally located in the heart of the prestigious Balboa Peninsula. Just a few steps from the bay and across the street is the beach.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
111 Via San Remo
111 Via San Remo, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,250
2079 sqft
EVER-ENCHANTING LIDO ISLAND COTTAGE BOASTING CHARM AND SOPHISTICATION ON AN OVERSIZED LOT AND IN ONE OF LIDO'S PRIME LOCATION.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1040 W Westwind Way
1040 West Wind Way, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
4314 sqft
Enjoy sweeping panoramic Back Bay, City Lights and Marina views from this recently updated Mid-Century modern home that was custom built around a spacious outdoor patio and private pool.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2316 Vista Hogar
2316 Vista Hogar, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1342 sqft
This 3bdrm/2bath end-unit condo in The Bluffs features air conditioning and heat on all three levels. Beautifully appointed with Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceiling and an open hearth, rock veneer, gas burning fireplace.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1600 E Balboa Boulevard
1600 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3029 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to live on Balboa's Peninsula Point in Newport Beach. Rare corner lot location just one house from the Bay offers spectacular views of water and beach from both levels.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1135 E Balboa Boulevard
1135 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
3000 sqft
On the sand between the famed wedge and the Balboa Pier, this beautiful Balboa Peninsula beach home offers panoramic ocean views from each floor.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
225 GRAND CANAL
225 Grand Canal, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1567 sqft
BALBOA ISLAND VACATION RENTAL - ON THE CANAL! AVAILABLE MID JULY THROUGH AUGUST 2020. NO WINTER/ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1581 Tustin Avenue
1581 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Desirable location! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants entertainment and a quick bike ride to the beach. This carriage style property has custom upgrades.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CANewport Beach, CAFountain Valley, CALaguna Beach, CATustin, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CA