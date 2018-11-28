All apartments in Newport Beach
28 Cliffhouse Bluff
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

28 Cliffhouse Bluff

28 Cliffhouse Blf · (949) 533-3365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Cliffhouse Blf, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare single level estate in Crystal Cove !!!
Enjoy stunning panoramic views of the coastline stretching all the way to Palos Verdes, as well as the city light views from this gorgeous Spanish style residence in the guard-gated community of Crystal Cove. This 4 bedroom plus office/den home is ideally located in a quiet spot, near the end of a cul-de-sac on a single loaded street. This single level Oceana plan features high ceilings, Walker-Zanger flooring, surround sound, a large and open gourmet kitchen, crown molding throughout, and a gated courtyard entry with a beautiful fountain/water feature. This is a fantastic property for privacy and entertaining. Residents of Crystal Cove enjoy access to the wonderful clubhouse, which includes a gym, outdoor pool and BBQ area, and a calendar full of social activities hosted by the Association. Welcome home to 28 Cliffhouse Bluff.
Easy to show. Call listing agent and he will put your name at the gate and meet you there. Pictures were taken before the current tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff have any available units?
28 Cliffhouse Bluff has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff have?
Some of 28 Cliffhouse Bluff's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Cliffhouse Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
28 Cliffhouse Bluff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Cliffhouse Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 28 Cliffhouse Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 28 Cliffhouse Bluff does offer parking.
Does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Cliffhouse Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 28 Cliffhouse Bluff has a pool.
Does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff have accessible units?
No, 28 Cliffhouse Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Cliffhouse Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Cliffhouse Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Cliffhouse Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
