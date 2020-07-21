117 30th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663 West Newport Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Desirable 1 Bedroom on the Newport Beach Peninsula Just Steps Away From the Beach - This newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath is in a very prime location. You have effortless access to the beach and local shops. This is a ground level unit with a patio offering an ocean view. You will find this home to be very refreshing as it has been updated with tile floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom. This unit also includes 1 covered parking spot and laundry in unit. It is available now for a 12-month lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas utilities. Please call 949-293-8543 to schedule a viewing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4975520)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 30th St. A have any available units?
117 30th St. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 117 30th St. A have?
Some of 117 30th St. A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 30th St. A currently offering any rent specials?
117 30th St. A is not currently offering any rent specials.