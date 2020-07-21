117 30th St. A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Desirable 1 Bedroom on the Newport Beach Peninsula Just Steps Away From the Beach - This newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath is in a very prime location. You have effortless access to the beach and local shops. This is a ground level unit with a patio offering an ocean view. You will find this home to be very refreshing as it has been updated with tile floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom. This unit also includes 1 covered parking spot and laundry in unit. It is available now for a 12-month lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas utilities. Please call 949-293-8543 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4975520)