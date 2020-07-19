All apartments in Newport Beach
11 ROMA Court
11 ROMA Court

11 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Roma Court, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Please call or text Mark to schedule a showing at 949-395-4688.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 ROMA Court have any available units?
11 ROMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 11 ROMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 ROMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 ROMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 ROMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 ROMA Court offer parking?
No, 11 ROMA Court does not offer parking.
Does 11 ROMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 ROMA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 ROMA Court have a pool?
No, 11 ROMA Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 ROMA Court have accessible units?
No, 11 ROMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 ROMA Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 ROMA Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 ROMA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 ROMA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
