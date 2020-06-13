/
3 bedroom apartments
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Napa, CA
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,687
732 sqft
RENT SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes & one free application fee per reservation. *Offer subject to change without notice. Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
539 Greenbach Street
539 Greenbach Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
This bright and cheerful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a lot of bang for the buck.
Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1000 Toldi Lane
1000 Toldi Lane, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2201 sqft
Beautiful and meticulously maintained Artist's home with 3 bed, 3 baths and separate den/study. Gorgeous distressed maple floors throughout public areas and vaulted ceiling in living/dining room with cozy fireplace.
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in by March 13th.
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
671 Balboa Way
671 Balboa Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1813 sqft
671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts
Vintage
1 Unit Available
35 Summerbrooke Circle
35 Summerbrooke Circle, Napa, CA
Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
250 Hartson Street
250 Hartson Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms.
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1617 H Street
1617 H Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
**A Must See** Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown - Single story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1440 sq ft home with an additional bedroom and bathroom on the back of the house for a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Vintage
1 Unit Available
1535 Mosswood Drive
1535 Mosswood Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom North Napa Home - Update three bedroom, two bathroom North Napa home. Some hardwood flooring Open concept Washer and dryer hookups Double garage Fenced yard Patio (RLNE2520733)
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2982 1st St.
2982 1st Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2217 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Napa - 2982 1st St is a house in Napa, CA 94558. This 2,217 square foot house sits on a 0.29 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Fenced in yard. Central heat and air. This property was built in 1925.
Results within 1 mile of Napa
1 Unit Available
1058 Hagen Road
1058 Hagen Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious Country Property Near Silverado Country Club - Newer three bedroom, two bathroom single level ranch home. Within distance of Silverado Country Club.
1 Unit Available
1945 Silverado Trail
1945 Silverado Trail, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful Napa Country Property on Acreage - Three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home on acreage.
Results within 5 miles of Napa
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large
1 Unit Available
10 Bethany Dr.
10 Bethany Drive, American Canyon, CA
10 Bethany Dr. Available 07/05/20 American Canyon - Charming 4bd/3ba w/approx 2465 sqft, gated community, dramatic vaulted ceilings plus gourmet kitchen open to inviting family room w/cozy fireplace.
1 Unit Available
30 Sequoia Grove Way`
30 Sequoia Grove Way, American Canyon, CA
Spacious 4/3 located by American Canyon High available for rent! - This home is located just off of 29, near Safeway and American Canyon High School.
1 Unit Available
204 Ashby Place
204 Ashby Place, American Canyon, CA
204 Ashby Place Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light.
1 Unit Available
639 Antiquity Dr.
639 Antiquity Drive, Fairfield, CA
639 Antiquity Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Home in Green Valley area. This 4 bdrm 3 bath home with newly updated kitchen and wood floor is in a wonderful location. Very convenient area for freeway access, schools, parks, golf, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
442 Lucina Street
442 Lucina Street, American Canyon, CA
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful single house in desirable American Canyon. 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom No Pets No smoking No Pets Allowed (RLNE4043266)
