24 Firefly Lane, Napa CA - Light and airy 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home in Central Napa. This beautiful home has high ceilings, laminate wood flooring down stairs and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and hall.

From the two-car garage is the half bath and laundry that leads to the family room with a fireplace and the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is the formal dining area and Living room with a stairway that leads to the bedrooms upstairs.

The big master suit off the back of the house has high ceiling with a ceiling fan. The bath has a Jack and Jill sinks with tile floors, walk in shower and large walk in closet.

The additional bedrooms on the front of the house are spacious and the hall bath has a tub/shower with tile floors.

The back yard has a covered pergola with bench seating and a water feature.

Central heat & air conditioning

Close to all that Napa has to offer

Tenant pays for landscaping and all utilities



Rent is $3500.00

Deposit $4000

App Fee of $40 per adult



Per Public Health Order guidelines, only two people from the same household and the showing agent are permitted in the property at the same time. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wash your hands regularly and do not touch anything inside the home you are viewing. Showings are by appointment only - if you are late we will do our best to accommodate you or reschedule your appointment.



Call Julie to schedule a showing at 707-967-8401

Apply at www.rentnapavalley.com



Rent Napa Valley

CalBre#0131758



No Pets Allowed



