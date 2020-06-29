All apartments in Napa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

24 Firefly Lane

24 Firefly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24 Firefly Lane, Napa, CA 94558
Vintage

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
24 Firefly Lane, Napa CA - Light and airy 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home in Central Napa. This beautiful home has high ceilings, laminate wood flooring down stairs and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and hall.
From the two-car garage is the half bath and laundry that leads to the family room with a fireplace and the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is the formal dining area and Living room with a stairway that leads to the bedrooms upstairs.
The big master suit off the back of the house has high ceiling with a ceiling fan. The bath has a Jack and Jill sinks with tile floors, walk in shower and large walk in closet.
The additional bedrooms on the front of the house are spacious and the hall bath has a tub/shower with tile floors.
The back yard has a covered pergola with bench seating and a water feature.
Central heat & air conditioning
Close to all that Napa has to offer
Tenant pays for landscaping and all utilities

Rent is $3500.00
Deposit $4000
App Fee of $40 per adult

Per Public Health Order guidelines, only two people from the same household and the showing agent are permitted in the property at the same time. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wash your hands regularly and do not touch anything inside the home you are viewing. Showings are by appointment only - if you are late we will do our best to accommodate you or reschedule your appointment.

Call Julie to schedule a showing at 707-967-8401
Apply at www.rentnapavalley.com

Rent Napa Valley
CalBre#0131758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Firefly Lane have any available units?
24 Firefly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napa, CA.
What amenities does 24 Firefly Lane have?
Some of 24 Firefly Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Firefly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Firefly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Firefly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Firefly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 24 Firefly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Firefly Lane offers parking.
Does 24 Firefly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Firefly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Firefly Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Firefly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Firefly Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Firefly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Firefly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Firefly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Firefly Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Firefly Lane has units with air conditioning.
