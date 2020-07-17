286 Crystal Springs Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance. Located about halfway between St. Helena's charming downtown and Calistoga's up-and-coming Four Season's Resort, this offering is available fully furnished to rent for up to one year. The stylish and sophisticated home features a multitude of steel windows creating beautifully lighted spaces and a gateway to its lovely natural setting and views. The interiors enjoy lofty ceilings, warm wood and natural stone floors, 3 luxuriously appointed en-suite bedrooms, and a warm country kitchen with center island and European style range. Outdoor entertaining areas include a broad view terrace and infinity edge pool.