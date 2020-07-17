All apartments in Napa County
Find more places like 286 Crystal Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napa County, CA
/
286 Crystal Springs Road
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:17 AM

286 Crystal Springs Road

286 Crystal Springs Road · (707) 963-1152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

286 Crystal Springs Road, Napa County, CA 94574

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance. Located about halfway between St. Helena's charming downtown and Calistoga's up-and-coming Four Season's Resort, this offering is available fully furnished to rent for up to one year. The stylish and sophisticated home features a multitude of steel windows creating beautifully lighted spaces and a gateway to its lovely natural setting and views. The interiors enjoy lofty ceilings, warm wood and natural stone floors, 3 luxuriously appointed en-suite bedrooms, and a warm country kitchen with center island and European style range. Outdoor entertaining areas include a broad view terrace and infinity edge pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Crystal Springs Road have any available units?
286 Crystal Springs Road has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 Crystal Springs Road have?
Some of 286 Crystal Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Crystal Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
286 Crystal Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Crystal Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 286 Crystal Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa County.
Does 286 Crystal Springs Road offer parking?
No, 286 Crystal Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 286 Crystal Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Crystal Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Crystal Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 286 Crystal Springs Road has a pool.
Does 286 Crystal Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 286 Crystal Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Crystal Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Crystal Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Crystal Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Crystal Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 286 Crystal Springs Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr
Napa, CA 94558
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St
Napa, CA 94558
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave
Napa, CA 94559
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive
American Canyon, CA 94503
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane
Napa, CA 94559
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr
American Canyon, CA 94503
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way
American Canyon, CA 94503

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CAPetaluma, CANapa, CAAmerican Canyon, CASt. Helena, CAVallejo, CANovato, CA
Suisun City, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAClearlake Riviera, CAHercules, CAPinole, CAMartinez, CAWindsor, CAPittsburg, CASan Rafael, CARichmond, CASan Anselmo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity