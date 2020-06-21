Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

39733 Castile Ave. Available 07/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



This large four bedroom, three bath home is perfect for you and your family. Downstairs features a spacious floor plan including a bright entryway, living room, formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, family room, laundry room, guest room and guest bath. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large master suite complete with a spacious walk-in closet, wonderful shower, and over-sized bathtub! Landscaping is sure to please with palm trees and lush, green grass. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large, covered patio, gazebo, and gorgeous canyon views! This home will be ready in just a few short weeks. Call and schedule a future showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



