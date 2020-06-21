All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 39733 Castile Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
39733 Castile Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

39733 Castile Ave.

39733 Castile Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39733 Castile Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562
Murrieta Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
39733 Castile Ave. Available 07/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

This large four bedroom, three bath home is perfect for you and your family. Downstairs features a spacious floor plan including a bright entryway, living room, formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, family room, laundry room, guest room and guest bath. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large master suite complete with a spacious walk-in closet, wonderful shower, and over-sized bathtub! Landscaping is sure to please with palm trees and lush, green grass. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large, covered patio, gazebo, and gorgeous canyon views! This home will be ready in just a few short weeks. Call and schedule a future showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5834533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39733 Castile Ave. have any available units?
39733 Castile Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 39733 Castile Ave. have?
Some of 39733 Castile Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39733 Castile Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
39733 Castile Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39733 Castile Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 39733 Castile Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 39733 Castile Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 39733 Castile Ave. does offer parking.
Does 39733 Castile Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39733 Castile Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39733 Castile Ave. have a pool?
No, 39733 Castile Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 39733 Castile Ave. have accessible units?
No, 39733 Castile Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 39733 Castile Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 39733 Castile Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College