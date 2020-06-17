37893 Sweet Magnolia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and Upgraded 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3732sqft home. Located in a highly desirable location in Murrieta, this is the home you have been looking for! This beautiful big home features vaulted ceilings on entry, Hardwood floors, Elegant staircase railings and Crown molding. It also boasts a fully upgraded chefs kitchen and an open plan family room allowing for family interaction and entertaining guests while you prepare your meals. Enjoy cozy winter nights around the fireplace too! Upstairs has a beautiful grand master bedroom and en suite as well as 3 more great size bedrooms which are all upgraded! This home has a rare find, a third floor bonus room which could be used as 5th bedroom or man cave! The backyard of this home is just perfect, lots of lush space if you like entertaining, gardening or to just simply enjoy the outdoors and great weather! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great home located in a sought after school district, near parks, restaurants, golf courses and so much more!