Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

37893 Sweet Magnolia Way

37893 Sweet Magnolia Way · No Longer Available
Location

37893 Sweet Magnolia Way, Murrieta, CA 92563

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and Upgraded 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3732sqft home. Located in a highly desirable location in Murrieta, this is the home you have been looking for! This beautiful big home features vaulted ceilings on entry, Hardwood floors, Elegant staircase railings and Crown molding. It also boasts a fully upgraded chefs kitchen and an open plan family room allowing for family interaction and entertaining guests while you prepare your meals. Enjoy cozy winter nights around the fireplace too! Upstairs has a beautiful grand master bedroom and en suite as well as 3 more great size bedrooms which are all upgraded! This home has a rare find, a third floor bonus room which could be used as 5th bedroom or man cave! The backyard of this home is just perfect, lots of lush space if you like entertaining, gardening or to just simply enjoy the outdoors and great weather! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great home located in a sought after school district, near parks, restaurants, golf courses and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way have any available units?
37893 Sweet Magnolia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way have?
Some of 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way currently offering any rent specials?
37893 Sweet Magnolia Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way pet-friendly?
No, 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way offer parking?
Yes, 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way does offer parking.
Does 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way have a pool?
No, 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way does not have a pool.
Does 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way have accessible units?
No, 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37893 Sweet Magnolia Way has units with dishwashers.
