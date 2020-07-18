36194 Toulon Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in central Murrieta this gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home has easy access to both the I-215 and I-15 freeways. Upon entering the double doors you will be greeted by wooden floors, and vaulted ceilings. The beautiful open kitchen will not disappoint with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a kitchen island surrounded by ceramic tile. The attached family room will make you feel at home with its cozy fireplace and spacious layout. The quarter landing staircase guides you towards the master bedroom that features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a private balcony. There are two accessible double doors leading out into the backyard: from the living room and the family room. The yard is large with enough room to entertain guests. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!



Amenities: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Island, Vaulted Ceilings, Patio, Fenced Yard, Balcony