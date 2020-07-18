All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 36194 Toulon Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
36194 Toulon Dr.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

36194 Toulon Dr.

36194 Toulon Drive · (951) 383-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

36194 Toulon Drive, Murrieta, CA 92562
Murrieta Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in central Murrieta this gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home has easy access to both the I-215 and I-15 freeways. Upon entering the double doors you will be greeted by wooden floors, and vaulted ceilings. The beautiful open kitchen will not disappoint with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a kitchen island surrounded by ceramic tile. The attached family room will make you feel at home with its cozy fireplace and spacious layout. The quarter landing staircase guides you towards the master bedroom that features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a private balcony. There are two accessible double doors leading out into the backyard: from the living room and the family room. The yard is large with enough room to entertain guests. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

Amenities: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Island, Vaulted Ceilings, Patio, Fenced Yard, Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36194 Toulon Dr. have any available units?
36194 Toulon Dr. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 36194 Toulon Dr. have?
Some of 36194 Toulon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36194 Toulon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
36194 Toulon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36194 Toulon Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 36194 Toulon Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 36194 Toulon Dr. offer parking?
No, 36194 Toulon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 36194 Toulon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36194 Toulon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36194 Toulon Dr. have a pool?
No, 36194 Toulon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 36194 Toulon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 36194 Toulon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 36194 Toulon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36194 Toulon Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 36194 Toulon Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GaragesMurrieta Apartments with Gyms
Murrieta Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEl Cajon, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greer Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity