26396 Arboretum Way

***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***



Wonderful Murrieta condo for rent in the highly desirable gated Arboretum community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept family room which features custom paint, tile fireplace, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and a sliding door that leads out to the balcony! The family room conveniently opens up to the kitchen which offers laminate floors, cabinets that provide lot's of storage space, and plenty of room for a kitchen table. The master suite comes complete with high ceilings, ceiling fan, and a private bathroom. There is also another bedroom and bathroom that are a great size as well. Located near award-winning schools, great parks, shopping and entertainment. (no pets)



