Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

26396 Arboretum Way

26396 Arboretum Way · (951) 383-3267
Location

26396 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2905 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***

Wonderful Murrieta condo for rent in the highly desirable gated Arboretum community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept family room which features custom paint, tile fireplace, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and a sliding door that leads out to the balcony! The family room conveniently opens up to the kitchen which offers laminate floors, cabinets that provide lot's of storage space, and plenty of room for a kitchen table. The master suite comes complete with high ceilings, ceiling fan, and a private bathroom. There is also another bedroom and bathroom that are a great size as well. Located near award-winning schools, great parks, shopping and entertainment. (no pets)

Amenities: Gated Community, Community Pool/Spa, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Murrieta School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26396 Arboretum Way have any available units?
26396 Arboretum Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 26396 Arboretum Way have?
Some of 26396 Arboretum Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26396 Arboretum Way currently offering any rent specials?
26396 Arboretum Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26396 Arboretum Way pet-friendly?
No, 26396 Arboretum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 26396 Arboretum Way offer parking?
No, 26396 Arboretum Way does not offer parking.
Does 26396 Arboretum Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26396 Arboretum Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26396 Arboretum Way have a pool?
Yes, 26396 Arboretum Way has a pool.
Does 26396 Arboretum Way have accessible units?
No, 26396 Arboretum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26396 Arboretum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26396 Arboretum Way has units with dishwashers.
