Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving

Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living. Designed with the hard-working and fun-loving in mind, the property is minutes from Silicon Valley tech campuses and incubators, a few minutes' walk to quaint downtown shops, restaurants, and nightlife, and close to the public transit and highways that take you directly to San Francisco. With amenities like a coworking space, game room, dog run, pool, and bike lounge, Novo offers residents the perfect balance of work and play. And it's just close enough to and far enough from the office that you can wind down without feeling off the grid. LMC LIVING, INC. CA DRE #01983707