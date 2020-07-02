Amenities
The Eldorado Apartments - Property Id: 310337
Price reduction!
All working Professionals and families.
Well maintained, friendly Courtyard style apt. complex.
Go ahead!... Ask our tenants why they love living here.
Quiet street w/NO TRAFFIC NOISE!
XL loc.-convenience & amenities.
16 units spread out (old style) large 1 acre property.
Lots of room for easy "Social Distancing".
*Conveniently situated Cool! 1st. floor, unit w/ private back yard Patio.
-Solar heated pool
-Modern onsite laundry.
-2 car off street covered parking.
-Whisman park-Tennis, BBQ, Play area & OPEN space.
-Hetch Hetchy bike trail-5 min. t/Google, MS, NASA, LinkedIn, Symantec
INSIDE
-Kit. remod. w/granite&maple cabinets
-New paint, carpets,
-All mod. fixtures w/easy clean appliances
-Big rms, closets & storage
-Use 2nd. brm. w/ sunny back yard patio as office, perfect f/ROOMMATES, small family
1 yr. lease
Sec. Dep.
No Pets No smoking
Well managed -friendly neighbors. PRICELESS!
Need employment/income/credit/references
EZ Touring w/mask/gloves/no shoes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/305-easy-st.-mountain-view-ca-unit-4/310337
(RLNE5961249)