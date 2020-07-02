All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like Eldorado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
Eldorado
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Eldorado

305 Easy St · (650) 218-6577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Moffett-Whisman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Easy St, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
The Eldorado Apartments - Property Id: 310337

Price reduction!
All working Professionals and families.
Well maintained, friendly Courtyard style apt. complex.
Go ahead!... Ask our tenants why they love living here.
Quiet street w/NO TRAFFIC NOISE!
XL loc.-convenience & amenities.
16 units spread out (old style) large 1 acre property.
Lots of room for easy "Social Distancing".
*Conveniently situated Cool! 1st. floor, unit w/ private back yard Patio.
-Solar heated pool
-Modern onsite laundry.
-2 car off street covered parking.
-Whisman park-Tennis, BBQ, Play area & OPEN space.
-Hetch Hetchy bike trail-5 min. t/Google, MS, NASA, LinkedIn, Symantec
INSIDE
-Kit. remod. w/granite&maple cabinets
-New paint, carpets,
-All mod. fixtures w/easy clean appliances
-Big rms, closets & storage
-Use 2nd. brm. w/ sunny back yard patio as office, perfect f/ROOMMATES, small family
1 yr. lease
Sec. Dep.
No Pets No smoking
Well managed -friendly neighbors. PRICELESS!
Need employment/income/credit/references
EZ Touring w/mask/gloves/no shoes
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/305-easy-st.-mountain-view-ca-unit-4/310337
Property Id 310337

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eldorado have any available units?
Eldorado has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does Eldorado have?
Some of Eldorado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eldorado currently offering any rent specials?
Eldorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eldorado pet-friendly?
No, Eldorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does Eldorado offer parking?
Yes, Eldorado offers parking.
Does Eldorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eldorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eldorado have a pool?
Yes, Eldorado has a pool.
Does Eldorado have accessible units?
No, Eldorado does not have accessible units.
Does Eldorado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eldorado has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Eldorado?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
599 Castro
599 Castro Street
Mountain View, CA 94041
Maplewood
1885 California St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Americana
707 Continental Cir
Mountain View, CA 94040
Park Place
851 Church St
Mountain View, CA 94041
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94040
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
El Portal
2065 California Street
Mountain View, CA 94040

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Pet Friendly Places
Mountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity