Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

The Eldorado Apartments - Property Id: 310337



Price reduction!

All working Professionals and families.

Well maintained, friendly Courtyard style apt. complex.

Go ahead!... Ask our tenants why they love living here.

Quiet street w/NO TRAFFIC NOISE!

XL loc.-convenience & amenities.

16 units spread out (old style) large 1 acre property.

Lots of room for easy "Social Distancing".

*Conveniently situated Cool! 1st. floor, unit w/ private back yard Patio.

-Solar heated pool

-Modern onsite laundry.

-2 car off street covered parking.

-Whisman park-Tennis, BBQ, Play area & OPEN space.

-Hetch Hetchy bike trail-5 min. t/Google, MS, NASA, LinkedIn, Symantec

INSIDE

-Kit. remod. w/granite&maple cabinets

-New paint, carpets,

-All mod. fixtures w/easy clean appliances

-Big rms, closets & storage

-Use 2nd. brm. w/ sunny back yard patio as office, perfect f/ROOMMATES, small family

1 yr. lease

Sec. Dep.

No Pets No smoking

Well managed -friendly neighbors. PRICELESS!

Need employment/income/credit/references

EZ Touring w/mask/gloves/no shoes

