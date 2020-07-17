500 W Middlefield Rd #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Beautiful Updated and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Mountain View Condo - Come see this spacious Mountain View condo featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, fresh paint, updated doors and finishes, granite counters and private patio area with deck! Other features include wood burning fireplace, wall heat, community pool and laundry area, 1 assigned carport parking space, dual pane windows and two patio sliding glass doors.



Walking distance to the Stevens Creek Trail and close proximity to nearby tech campuses!!



-Water and trash services paid by Landlord

-Electric car chargers available in community (Tenant to verify compatibility/costs)

-Renters insurance will be required



*Small pets possible with Landlord approval*



(RLNE4951098)