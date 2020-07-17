All apartments in Mountain View
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
500 W Middlefield Rd #107
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

500 W Middlefield Rd #107

500 W Middlefield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

500 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful Updated and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Mountain View Condo - Come see this spacious Mountain View condo featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, fresh paint, updated doors and finishes, granite counters and private patio area with deck! Other features include wood burning fireplace, wall heat, community pool and laundry area, 1 assigned carport parking space, dual pane windows and two patio sliding glass doors.

Walking distance to the Stevens Creek Trail and close proximity to nearby tech campuses!!

-Water and trash services paid by Landlord
-Electric car chargers available in community (Tenant to verify compatibility/costs)
-Renters insurance will be required

*Small pets possible with Landlord approval*

(RLNE4951098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 have any available units?
500 W Middlefield Rd #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 have?
Some of 500 W Middlefield Rd #107's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 currently offering any rent specials?
500 W Middlefield Rd #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 is pet friendly.
Does 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 offer parking?
Yes, 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 offers parking.
Does 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 have a pool?
Yes, 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 has a pool.
Does 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 have accessible units?
No, 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 W Middlefield Rd #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
