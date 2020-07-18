201 Sherland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, Garbage and PGE.

Landscaping: Landscaping included

Parking:Garage and space in driveway plus street parking as permitted

Laundry: Included

Pet Policy: No pets



3 Bedroom, 3 Bath townhome in Mountain View! Tall ceilings with windows to provide natural lighting. Hardwood floors through out, skylights, and an open floor plan. Downstairs bedroom offers privacy and convenience. Kitchen with window that goes up to sky light window. Fenced patio area. Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, & Yahoo. Central Expressway, 101,85&237. Huff Elementary & German International School. Community swimming pool.



* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.

* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.

* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.

*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.



Requirements



* Positive credit history report and rental history

* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)

* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.



We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).



Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.

www.proedge-pm.com

DRE#01906146