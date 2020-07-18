All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

201 Sherland Ave

201 Sherland Avenue · (831) 438-3343
Location

201 Sherland Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, Garbage and PGE.
Landscaping: Landscaping included
Parking:Garage and space in driveway plus street parking as permitted
Laundry: Included
Pet Policy: No pets

3 Bedroom, 3 Bath townhome in Mountain View! Tall ceilings with windows to provide natural lighting. Hardwood floors through out, skylights, and an open floor plan. Downstairs bedroom offers privacy and convenience. Kitchen with window that goes up to sky light window. Fenced patio area. Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, & Yahoo. Central Expressway, 101,85&237. Huff Elementary & German International School. Community swimming pool.

* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.
* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.
* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.
*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.

Requirements

* Positive credit history report and rental history
* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)
* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.

We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).

Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.
www.proedge-pm.com
DRE#01906146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Sherland Ave have any available units?
201 Sherland Ave has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Sherland Ave have?
Some of 201 Sherland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Sherland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 Sherland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Sherland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 201 Sherland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 201 Sherland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 Sherland Ave offers parking.
Does 201 Sherland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Sherland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Sherland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 201 Sherland Ave has a pool.
Does 201 Sherland Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 Sherland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Sherland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Sherland Ave has units with dishwashers.
