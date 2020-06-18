All apartments in Mountain View
1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203

1943 Mount Vernon Court · No Longer Available
Mountain View
San Antonio
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1943 Mount Vernon Court, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398

Elegant downtown Mountain View living in a lovely building with great amenities! Renovated and spacious, this two master bedroom condo is located only moments from downtown Mountain View , Whole Foods, & San Antonio Center, and only Minutes to Google & 101/280. Second floor unit with an open floor plan and lots of natural lighting! New painting and flooring throughout unit! Kitchen with breakfast bar, newly painted cabinets, and updated appliances. In-unit washer & dryer. 2 large master suites with walk in closets. Large patio with storage. Enjoy views of the tennis court from the dining room window. Swimming pools, tennis courts, locked mail room, and 1 underground parking space!
Available Now!
$3250 a month
$4500 Security Deposit
Small pets negotiable upon owner approval.

Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 have any available units?
1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
What amenities does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 have?
Some of 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 does offer parking.
Does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 have a pool?
Yes, 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 has a pool.
Does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
