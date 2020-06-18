1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203

Amenities
Elegant downtown Mountain View living in a lovely building with great amenities! Renovated and spacious, this two master bedroom condo is located only moments from downtown Mountain View , Whole Foods, & San Antonio Center, and only Minutes to Google & 101/280. Second floor unit with an open floor plan and lots of natural lighting! New painting and flooring throughout unit! Kitchen with breakfast bar, newly painted cabinets, and updated appliances. In-unit washer & dryer. 2 large master suites with walk in closets. Large patio with storage. Enjoy views of the tennis court from the dining room window. Swimming pools, tennis courts, locked mail room, and 1 underground parking space!
Available Now!
$3250 a month
$4500 Security Deposit
Small pets negotiable upon owner approval.
