All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 155 Santa Rosa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
155 Santa Rosa Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

155 Santa Rosa Ave

155 Santa Rosa Avenue · (650) 241-3888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Moffett-Whisman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

155 Santa Rosa Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 155 Santa Rosa Ave · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Just reduced-$4500 3 bedrooms and 2 bath in Mountain View - PLEASE VIEW VIDEO!!

Property Available NOW!

Please view virtual video!!! https://youtu.be/lvNAEtF0Rxw

Rent-$4500

This charming single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 full bathrooms. It is located at 155 Santa Rosa Ave Mountain View, California. This home features 2 bedrooms and a master suite with newly installed carpet and a large walk in closet.

The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors though out the home. Nicely landscaped front and backyard for entertaining with a detached garage and fenced in driveway for more entertaining. This charming home is a must see!

Walking distance to downtown, Caltran and popular neighborhood shops, restaurants, and theaters. And at nearby Shoreline Park, you can jog, sail, golf, or picnic.

Rent-$4500
Security deposit-$4500

Tenant pays all utilities

Service animals only

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com

This home is a must see. Call today to see the home 650-224-9624

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3322057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Santa Rosa Ave have any available units?
155 Santa Rosa Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Santa Rosa Ave have?
Some of 155 Santa Rosa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Santa Rosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
155 Santa Rosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Santa Rosa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 155 Santa Rosa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 155 Santa Rosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 155 Santa Rosa Ave offers parking.
Does 155 Santa Rosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Santa Rosa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Santa Rosa Ave have a pool?
No, 155 Santa Rosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 155 Santa Rosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 155 Santa Rosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Santa Rosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Santa Rosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 155 Santa Rosa Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Americana
707 Continental Cir
Mountain View, CA 94040
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Pet Friendly Places
Mountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity