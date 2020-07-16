Amenities
Just reduced-$4500 3 bedrooms and 2 bath in Mountain View - PLEASE VIEW VIDEO!!
Property Available NOW!
Please view virtual video!!! https://youtu.be/lvNAEtF0Rxw
Rent-$4500
This charming single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 full bathrooms. It is located at 155 Santa Rosa Ave Mountain View, California. This home features 2 bedrooms and a master suite with newly installed carpet and a large walk in closet.
The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors though out the home. Nicely landscaped front and backyard for entertaining with a detached garage and fenced in driveway for more entertaining. This charming home is a must see!
Walking distance to downtown, Caltran and popular neighborhood shops, restaurants, and theaters. And at nearby Shoreline Park, you can jog, sail, golf, or picnic.
Security deposit-$4500
Tenant pays all utilities
Service animals only
Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com
This home is a must see. Call today to see the home 650-224-9624
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3322057)