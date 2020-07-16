Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Just reduced-$4500 3 bedrooms and 2 bath in Mountain View - PLEASE VIEW VIDEO!!



Property Available NOW!



Please view virtual video!!! https://youtu.be/lvNAEtF0Rxw



This charming single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 full bathrooms. It is located at 155 Santa Rosa Ave Mountain View, California. This home features 2 bedrooms and a master suite with newly installed carpet and a large walk in closet.



The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors though out the home. Nicely landscaped front and backyard for entertaining with a detached garage and fenced in driveway for more entertaining. This charming home is a must see!



Walking distance to downtown, Caltran and popular neighborhood shops, restaurants, and theaters. And at nearby Shoreline Park, you can jog, sail, golf, or picnic.



Rent-$4500

Security deposit-$4500



Tenant pays all utilities



Service animals only



Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com



This home is a must see. Call today to see the home 650-224-9624



No Pets Allowed



