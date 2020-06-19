All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 130 Kittoe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
130 Kittoe Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:43 AM

130 Kittoe Drive

130 Kittoe Drive · (650) 469-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Moffett-Whisman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 Kittoe Drive, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to "Unit A" of this beautiful quiet and very private duplex in Mountain View. This unit consists of approximately 1,100 square feet of living space on an 8,242 square foot lot. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with wood-burning fireplace and private back patio. This home has been extensively renovated and upgraded with the installation of new copper plumbing, new central heating and air conditioning, new windows, and new flooring. The bright dine-in kitchen feature new cabinets, counters, new stainless-steel appliances and new stackable washer and dryer have been installed. Fresh paint and new interior doors give the perfect finishing touch to this home. The new landscape design and fresh exterior paint give this home the curb appeal to match the charm of the surrounding neighborhood.
Just 3 miles from Google in Mountain View and 8 miles (reverse commute) from Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, this home is centrally located to these and many other Silicon Valley powerhouse companies. Easy access to all major freeways makes this an ideal residence for commuters working in the Peninsula, East Bay, or South Bay. Great restaurants, shopping and entertainment are nearby making this the perfect home for families and professionals. Short walk or bike ride to Mountain View Transit Center (Caltrain and VTA Light-Rail).

Great Schools:
Edith Landels Elementary School
Crittenden Middle School
Mountain View High School

Virtual Tour: www.130KittoeDuplex.com
Private Tours are available and must comply with Social Distancing Requirements.

Property is currently staged and will be leased unfurnished.

** Additional pet deposit required; pets up to 30 pounds only. Sorry, no cats.

Call Michelle at 408-890-0156 for more information!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Kittoe Drive have any available units?
130 Kittoe Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Kittoe Drive have?
Some of 130 Kittoe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Kittoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Kittoe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Kittoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Kittoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 130 Kittoe Drive offer parking?
No, 130 Kittoe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 130 Kittoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Kittoe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Kittoe Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Kittoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Kittoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Kittoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Kittoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Kittoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Kittoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Kittoe Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 130 Kittoe Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94306
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
El Portal
2065 California Street
Mountain View, CA 94040

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity