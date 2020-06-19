130 Kittoe Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Welcome to "Unit A" of this beautiful quiet and very private duplex in Mountain View. This unit consists of approximately 1,100 square feet of living space on an 8,242 square foot lot. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with wood-burning fireplace and private back patio. This home has been extensively renovated and upgraded with the installation of new copper plumbing, new central heating and air conditioning, new windows, and new flooring. The bright dine-in kitchen feature new cabinets, counters, new stainless-steel appliances and new stackable washer and dryer have been installed. Fresh paint and new interior doors give the perfect finishing touch to this home. The new landscape design and fresh exterior paint give this home the curb appeal to match the charm of the surrounding neighborhood.

Just 3 miles from Google in Mountain View and 8 miles (reverse commute) from Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, this home is centrally located to these and many other Silicon Valley powerhouse companies. Easy access to all major freeways makes this an ideal residence for commuters working in the Peninsula, East Bay, or South Bay. Great restaurants, shopping and entertainment are nearby making this the perfect home for families and professionals. Short walk or bike ride to Mountain View Transit Center (Caltrain and VTA Light-Rail).



Great Schools:

Edith Landels Elementary School

Crittenden Middle School

Mountain View High School



Virtual Tour: www.130KittoeDuplex.com

Private Tours are available and must comply with Social Distancing Requirements.



Property is currently staged and will be leased unfurnished.



** Additional pet deposit required; pets up to 30 pounds only. Sorry, no cats.



Call Michelle at 408-890-0156 for more information!



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.