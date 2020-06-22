All apartments in Moreno Valley
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

24144 Atwood Avenue

24144 Atwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

24144 Atwood Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Edgemont Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom, one bath located in Moreno Valley! Spacious front yard and a back patio for entertaining. Gated for your privacy. Water and trash included. One parking space assigned. No pets.

Please call Jessica (714) 235-0785 to schedule an appointment to view

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgments
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24144 Atwood Avenue have any available units?
24144 Atwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moreno Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
Is 24144 Atwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24144 Atwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24144 Atwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24144 Atwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 24144 Atwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24144 Atwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 24144 Atwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24144 Atwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24144 Atwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 24144 Atwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24144 Atwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24144 Atwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24144 Atwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24144 Atwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24144 Atwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24144 Atwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
