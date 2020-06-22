24144 Atwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

One bedroom, one bath located in Moreno Valley! Spacious front yard and a back patio for entertaining. Gated for your privacy. Water and trash included. One parking space assigned. No pets.



Please call Jessica (714) 235-0785 to schedule an appointment to view



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgments

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.