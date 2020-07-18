10162 Coral Lane

Amenities
Walking Distance to Association Amenities - ASSOCIATION POOL, LAKE, AND PLAYGROUND**Neutral carpet and paint**Large Loft**Fireplace**Beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled in neutral colors. Main bedrooms and living area are downstairs, with one large bedroom, bathroom, and loft upstairs. Walk-in closet in downstairs master bedroom and upstairs suite. Roll-up garage door. Carpet and tile floors. Owner pays association dues. Sunnymead Ranch association amenities include a private, gated lake with paddleboats and stocked for fishing, pool for community members, fenced playground, fitness center, and holiday events. *No Pets*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5899764)