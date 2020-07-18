10162 Coral Lane

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Walking Distance to Association Amenities - ASSOCIATION POOL, LAKE, AND PLAYGROUND**Neutral carpet and paint**Large Loft**Fireplace**Beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled in neutral colors. Main bedrooms and living area are downstairs, with one large bedroom, bathroom, and loft upstairs. Walk-in closet in downstairs master bedroom and upstairs suite. Roll-up garage door. Carpet and tile floors. Owner pays association dues. Sunnymead Ranch association amenities include a private, gated lake with paddleboats and stocked for fishing, pool for community members, fenced playground, fitness center, and holiday events. *No Pets*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899764)