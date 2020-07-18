All apartments in Moreno Valley
10162 Coral Lane

10162 Coral Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10162 Coral Lane, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Walking Distance to Association Amenities - ASSOCIATION POOL, LAKE, AND PLAYGROUND**Neutral carpet and paint**Large Loft**Fireplace**Beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled in neutral colors. Main bedrooms and living area are downstairs, with one large bedroom, bathroom, and loft upstairs. Walk-in closet in downstairs master bedroom and upstairs suite. Roll-up garage door. Carpet and tile floors. Owner pays association dues. Sunnymead Ranch association amenities include a private, gated lake with paddleboats and stocked for fishing, pool for community members, fenced playground, fitness center, and holiday events. *No Pets*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10162 Coral Lane have any available units?
10162 Coral Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moreno Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10162 Coral Lane have?
Some of 10162 Coral Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10162 Coral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10162 Coral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10162 Coral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10162 Coral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 10162 Coral Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10162 Coral Lane offers parking.
Does 10162 Coral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10162 Coral Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10162 Coral Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10162 Coral Lane has a pool.
Does 10162 Coral Lane have accessible units?
No, 10162 Coral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10162 Coral Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10162 Coral Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
