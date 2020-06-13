132 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,773
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1003 sqft
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Crest Apartments
1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Montclair, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montclair renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

