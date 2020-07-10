/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
56 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
Contact for Availability
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1309 W Mission Blvd 126
1309 West Mission Boulevard, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 roommate Master BDRM PRIVATE BATH--read details - Property Id: 275164 3 BDRM SHARED CONDO. This listing is for FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM w/ 2 closets & own bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4535 elm st 2
4535 Elm Street, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Back house - Property Id: 82103 Nice back house that has its own entry, super clean , freshly paited, 2 large bedrooms with 1 bathroom, laundry room included refrigerator and stove, utilities will be included. Monthy rent. $2,200 Deposit.
1 of 44
Last updated July 9 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
1954 Baxter Lane
1954 Baxter Ln, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland Central - Built in 2017, this beautiful unit offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a loft on the bottom floor that can be used as a work from home office or a fourth bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Montclair
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,311
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,723
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
10 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,637
1307 sqft
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Similar Pages
Montclair 1 BedroomsMontclair 2 BedroomsMontclair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontclair 3 BedroomsMontclair Accessible Apartments
Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with GarageMontclair Apartments with GymMontclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA