1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
70 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
750 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
725 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
798 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Crest Apartments
1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
718 sqft
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
1 of 6
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue
11003 1/2 Kadota Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
One story 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, all utilities paid, stove top, microwave , one parking space. No pets please. DRE 01038838 Please drive by 1st, before calling.
Results within 5 miles of Montclair
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,873
765 sqft
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Foothill Corridor
9 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
724 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,576
677 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
550 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Foothill Corridor
7 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
730 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
728 sqft
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
