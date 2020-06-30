All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 19 2020

8 Costa

8 Costa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8 Costa Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2 story detached home in wonderful area of "Painted Trails". - Lovely 3 bd / 2.5 bath, 2 story detached home. New paint , New hard surface flooring downstairs. Living room with fireplace. Upstairs laundry closet with full size hookup. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, bubble bath tub and separate shower. 2 nice size additional bedrooms that share a "Jack and Jill" full bath. 2 car direct access garage with opener. Central AC and forced air heating. Kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and large pantry. French door from kitchen to large rear patio. Charming front porch as well. Fantastic community with park, pool, spa and basketball court. Access to Lake Mission Viejo beach and facilities.

(RLNE5285270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Costa have any available units?
8 Costa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 8 Costa have?
Some of 8 Costa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Costa currently offering any rent specials?
8 Costa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Costa pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Costa is pet friendly.
Does 8 Costa offer parking?
Yes, 8 Costa offers parking.
Does 8 Costa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Costa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Costa have a pool?
Yes, 8 Costa has a pool.
Does 8 Costa have accessible units?
No, 8 Costa does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Costa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Costa has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Costa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Costa has units with air conditioning.

