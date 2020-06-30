Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely 2 story detached home in wonderful area of "Painted Trails". - Lovely 3 bd / 2.5 bath, 2 story detached home. New paint , New hard surface flooring downstairs. Living room with fireplace. Upstairs laundry closet with full size hookup. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, bubble bath tub and separate shower. 2 nice size additional bedrooms that share a "Jack and Jill" full bath. 2 car direct access garage with opener. Central AC and forced air heating. Kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and large pantry. French door from kitchen to large rear patio. Charming front porch as well. Fantastic community with park, pool, spa and basketball court. Access to Lake Mission Viejo beach and facilities.



(RLNE5285270)