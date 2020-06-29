69 Aliso Ridge Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A Luxury 4 bedroom 3.5 bath condo in one of the newest community, The Ridge, in Mission Viejo. This 3 story home has one bedroom, one full bath, and huge two car garage on the 1st floor. Plenty of natural light on 2nd floor, which includes an open layout living room, dining area, kitchen with granite counter top island and stainless steel appliances, and a powder room. Third floor includes large master suite with walk-in closet, bath tub, shower, dual vanities, plus two bedrooms, one full bathroom and laundry room. Private end unit with only one common wall. Community center includes pool, spa, cozy seating area with BBQ and playground. Walking distance to Target, Silverado High School, close to shopping and restaurant, easy access to 5 freeway.