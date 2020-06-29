All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 69 Aliso Ridge Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
69 Aliso Ridge Loop
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

69 Aliso Ridge Loop

69 Aliso Ridge Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

69 Aliso Ridge Loop, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A Luxury 4 bedroom 3.5 bath condo in one of the newest community, The Ridge, in Mission Viejo. This 3 story home has one bedroom, one full bath, and huge two car garage on the 1st floor. Plenty of natural light on 2nd floor, which includes an open layout living room, dining area, kitchen with granite counter top island and stainless steel appliances, and a powder room. Third floor includes large master suite with walk-in closet, bath tub, shower, dual vanities, plus two bedrooms, one full bathroom and laundry room. Private end unit with only one common wall. Community center includes pool, spa, cozy seating area with BBQ and playground. Walking distance to Target, Silverado High School, close to shopping and restaurant, easy access to 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop have any available units?
69 Aliso Ridge Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop have?
Some of 69 Aliso Ridge Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Aliso Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
69 Aliso Ridge Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Aliso Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 69 Aliso Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 69 Aliso Ridge Loop offers parking.
Does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Aliso Ridge Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop have a pool?
Yes, 69 Aliso Ridge Loop has a pool.
Does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 69 Aliso Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Aliso Ridge Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Aliso Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Aliso Ridge Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside