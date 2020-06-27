All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

3 Luzern, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home end unit that backs up open with beautiful hill views. Move in ready , with brand new Carpet, Paint, and a stunning remodeled open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very private, large fully fenced backyard with grass and custom designed patio and planters. Family/living room is large and spacious with neutral colored stone floors, fireplace and a separate dining area. Upstairs you'll find a Large Master bed and bath with his and her closets, large soaking tub and separate shower.Enjoy the security of being in the beautiful gated Mirasol community and only minutes to the freeway, shopping, nature trails and MV Lake privileges. Will consider pet with $500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Luzern have any available units?
3 Luzern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 3 Luzern have?
Some of 3 Luzern's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Luzern currently offering any rent specials?
3 Luzern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Luzern pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Luzern is pet friendly.
Does 3 Luzern offer parking?
No, 3 Luzern does not offer parking.
Does 3 Luzern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Luzern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Luzern have a pool?
No, 3 Luzern does not have a pool.
Does 3 Luzern have accessible units?
No, 3 Luzern does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Luzern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Luzern has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Luzern have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Luzern does not have units with air conditioning.

