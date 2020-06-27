Amenities

Gorgeous home end unit that backs up open with beautiful hill views. Move in ready , with brand new Carpet, Paint, and a stunning remodeled open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very private, large fully fenced backyard with grass and custom designed patio and planters. Family/living room is large and spacious with neutral colored stone floors, fireplace and a separate dining area. Upstairs you'll find a Large Master bed and bath with his and her closets, large soaking tub and separate shower.Enjoy the security of being in the beautiful gated Mirasol community and only minutes to the freeway, shopping, nature trails and MV Lake privileges. Will consider pet with $500 deposit.